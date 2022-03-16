Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Tiny Yellow Bikini After Saying She Wants A Baby With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her sexy, svelte figure in a skimpy two-piece after saying she’d ‘have a baby’ with fiancé Travis Barker.

Curves ahead! Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed some fun in the sun on Wednesday as she showed off her killer bod in a new Instagram story. The mom-of-three stood in what appeared to be her backyard in a tiny yellow bikini covered in ditsy prints. The 42-year-old also paired the skimpy look with a green baseball cap and tinted sunglasses to keep the rays at bay.

The sexy bikini shot comes after the recent release of The Kardashians trailer, where Kourt revealed she and hubby-to-be Travis Barker “want to have a baby.” Kourtney and Travis were then shown at a doctor’s office where the Poosh founder is seen undergoing some sort of procedure. Kourtney previously froze her eggs at 39, so the couple could be making embryos for another child.

Should the pair decide on having a baby together, it would be the reality star’s fourth child. She has kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 38. Moreover, this would be Travis’ third child, as he shares Alabama, 16, and Landon Barker, 18, with ex Shanna Moakler, 46. The family conversation feels organic, though, for the couple, as they’ve already blended their families, with both of them getting close to each others’ children.

Moreover, “Kravis” seems to be keeping their love alive as they countdown the days to their wedding. In a March 13 Instagram post, Travis shared a photo of them kissing by the ocean while enjoying a day in Laguna Beach. The Blink-182 rocker and his fiancée locked lips while dressed comfortably for the beach outing, with Travis wearing a white tank top and Kourt rocking a black crewneck. Both of them completed their looks with a pair of shades.

In addition to Travis’ Laguna shot, Kourtney posted her own fair share of videos and photos from the couple’s romantic getaway, including the couple getting plenty comfortable with each other, with Travis wrapping his arms around his future wife and tending to her behind while they relaxed out on the water together.