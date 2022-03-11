Travis Barker Taps Kourtney Kardashian’s Behind As She Sports A Thong Swimsuit — Watch

Sexy beach date! Travis Barker couldn’t keep his hands off Kourtney Kardashian as she rocked a thong one-piece swimsuit.

Travis Barker, 46, is head over heels in love with Kourtney Kardashian, 42! The Blink 182 drummer and Poosh founder showed some serious PDA in Kourt’s latest Instagram post, which showed Travis gently grabbing her derriére while on a date in Laguna Beach. The mom-of-three showed off her body in a thong cut black one piece, happily showing her behind to the camera. Travis then moved his hands over the area as the two engaged in an ocean front kiss on Friday, March 11.

The Kardashians on Hulu star opened the carousel post with a shot of her sandy bum, opting to keep cozy from the sea breeze with a black crew neck sweatshirt. Her followers got a better look at the swimsuit in the next video with Travis, where she revealed the style was an asymmetrical one shoulder cut. Travis also appeared to be attempting to stay warm with a towel over his wet hair as he brought his fiancée in for a snuggle!

She then shared a panoramic shot of stunning Laguna Beach with its seagulls and all, later snapping a postcard worthy sunset. The youthful 42 year old barely looked older than 25 in a photo revealing her on-trend outfit, which included a loose fitting blue jean — just like the ones she would have worn in high school — oversized black hoodie and sneakers. She kept her eyes hidden behind a black plastic pair of sunglasses, tucked into her short, dark ponytail.

The Calabasas resident kept her caption short with just a water drop emoji to represent the blue ocean, but plenty of fans added in commentary as they replied. “Kourtney living her best life,” one said. “i can see why your man is whipped,” another hilariously penned, while a third posted, “You look genuinely happy, love it.” A fourth cheekily added, “suns out buns out” — they can say that again!