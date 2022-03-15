Jessica Simpson Shows Off ‘New Trend’ With Her Son’s Hat & Chunky Platform Boots — Photo

Jessica Simpson is trying out a ‘trend worthy’ look in her latest Instagram, showing off her street-centric style with a bandana and chunky boots.

Jessica Simpson is ever the trend-setter! The fashion entrepreneur struck a pose for a mirror selfie on Monday, wearing a black long-sleeve top over black pants tucked into chunky platform boots. She accessorized the look with large hoop earrings, a black purse, large, dark shades, and a black baseball cap, tying a black bandana around the base of the hat. “Tried something new with my fav bandana and my son’s Boston hat… trend worthy? Maybe” she captioned the post, pointing out the unfamiliar style that could potentially pop off into a new trend.

The 41-year-old shoe designer has definitely been pulling out all the stellar looks on Instagram lately, showing some leg in a March 3 post in one of her own stores. Jessica rocked a flowing dress with a high leg slit for the shot, announcing the latest update for the sales garnered for her clothing company. “Holy guacamole! The day’s not over and we’ve already sold 16,000 dresses!” Jessica wrote in the caption, detailing her company’s appearance on HSN. “And there’s still more to come!”

Jessica posed proudly in her store, wearing the floral-printed, ankle-length dress under another floral-printed, brown-colored jacket. She paired the look with strappy pastel pink heels, wearing her signature blonde locks curled and flowing long.

The “Irresistible” singer has certainly been enjoying showing off various looks on her social media page since announcing she dropped more than 100 lbs. last year. She shared that she lost the weight after giving birth to her third child, Maxwell Drew Johnson, back in 2012. After giving birth, she completely cut out alcohol and pills, which led to her healthy lifestyle. She has since been sober for four years.