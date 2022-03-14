Jada Pinkett Smith Glows In Gold While Snuggling Hubby Will Smith At Critics’ Choice Awards

Gorgeous in gold! While Will was the one up for a trophy, it was Jada who won the fashion game in her sparkly gown and pearl headdress.

Will Smith, 53, was happy to have his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, at his side during the Critics’ Choice Awards in LA on Sunday, Mar. 13. And the Red Table Talk hostess was thrilled to support her husband of 25 years during their red carpet date night.

Jada oozed pure elegance as she cuddled up to her man wearing a shimmering, gold gown by Maison Rabih Kayrouz. Highlighting her lithe figure, the dress featured a strapless bodice and structured column-style skirt.

Jada, who has been embracing a tress-less look since going public with her alopecia struggle in late 2021, continued the look with a delicate pearl headpiece that matched the bangles on her wrists. A touch of rosy lipstick, shimmering eyeshadow, and glowing skin tied the whole look together.

Jada certainly looked happy to be there with Will. The King Richard star, who was up for best actor at the awards show, looked ultra-handsome in a deep navy suit with black leather lapels and a chocolate brown, double-breasted vest with a matching tie underneath.

It was like a winning look for Will, who went on to take home the top acting award. In his speech, he thanked tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, as well as their sister Isha, for letting him play their father Richard Williams in the film, which follows the girls’ journey to becoming professional athletes.

“Thank you for entrusting me with your story,” Will said in his acceptance remarks. “What you were able to do, and what your family was able to do, inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country, and everyone around the world.” He went on, “You all define the American dream,” Smith addressed the family in his speech. “You represent the best of what we all hope this world and this country can be.”