Christie Brinkley, 68, Stuns In A Light Blue Swimsuit While Walking A Caribbean Beach — Photo

Christie Brinkley is showing off her stellar bod in a new Instagram pic, taking in some sun on the beach in a beautiful one-piece.

Christie Brinkley is staying young and soaking up the sun! The 68-year-old model shared a stunning Instagram shot of herself on the Caribbean beach on Sunday, taking in the bright sun at a gorgeous tropical locale. Christie was photographed walking along the beach and taking a small dip in the ocean, showing off her stunning physique in a baby blue-colored one piece swimsuit. “Grateful!” the mom-of-three captioned the post, as she also sported a sun hat hanging around her neck and kept the rays at bay with sunglasses.

The former supermodel has been pretty keen lately on soaking up the sun and being “grateful” for all her blessings. Around the holidays, she had many blessings to count as she celebrated her daughter, Alexa Ray Joel‘s 36th birthday alongside Alexa’s younger half-siblings Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, 26, and Sailor-Lee Brinkley Cook, 23. The fashion icon was ever the doting mom in the photos, gathering with her children for what was definitely a delicious meal! Alexa’s dad and Christie’s ex-husband, Billy Joel, didn’t seem like he was able to make the outing.

In addition to her family gatherings and travels, Christie spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last year about how she helped Chicago celebrate its 25th anniversary on Broadway as Roxie Hart. She had us wondering … would we ever see her name in lights again?

“I doubt it! I mean, I never say never, because you never know. You never know, but it’s a real commitment and a rigorous schedule,” the actress stated at the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30. “When I do something… I would an eight show a week, personally, you know, I don’t come in and do like, easy stuff! I would do it all!”

Christie made her Broadway debut as Roxie in Bob Fosse‘s Chicago in 2010, and was due to reprise the role for a short, four-week engagement in 2019 on the national tour, although that tour was cancelled due to the pandemic. “When Producer Barry Weissler offered me the chance to come back to Chicago The Musical, I thought I was dreaming…but it was actually my dream coming true…AGAIN!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am honored and overjoyed to reprise the role of Roxie Hart and l am thrilled to get to work with the consummate professionals and artists who bring this iconic Kandor and Ebb masterpiece to life for appreciative audiences 8 times a week. It is a privilege I cherish, and an adventure.”