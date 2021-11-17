Christie Brinkley, 67, Stuns In LBD & Thigh-High Boots At ‘Chicago’ 25th Anniversary Event

Christie Brinkley looked better than ever when she rocked a little black mini dress with over-the-knee suede boots at the ‘Chicago’ anniversary event in NYC.

Christie Brinkley, 67, stole the show at the 25th-anniversary party for the Broadway musical, Chicago, at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City on Nov. 16. Christie actually played the role of Roxie Hart in 2011, so it was no surprise that she was in attendance. On the red carpet, Christie looked stunning in a fitted long-sleeve black mini dress and thigh-high boots.

Christie’s shift dress featured a high neck and long flared sleeves that were pleated at the ends. She styled the LBD with a pair of tight, over-the-knee black suede heeled boots and a gorgeous blowout. Christie posted behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the event and in one video, she said to the camera, “Happy 25 years Chicago, you don’t look a day over 24.”

Christie has been looking fabulous lately and just the other day she posted a video of herself wearing a skintight knit brown dress. She was showing off a new lip product from her cosmetics brand, SBLA Beauty when she rocked the tight long-sleeve frock that featured a super low cut neckline.

Meanwhile, back in October, the model rocked a similar outfit while in NYC for Advertising Week. Christie absolutely slayed the stage when she rocked a nude spaghetti strap knit midi dress with two plunging slits on the sides of the skirt. Her toned legs were on full display in the outfit and she styled her look with a pair of brown suede ankle-strap heels. A matching off-the-shoulder knit cardigan was draped over her shoulders in this outfit.