Christina Ricci Accuses Kanye West of ‘Post Separation Abuse’ Of Kim Kardashian

Christina Ricci accused Kanye West of ‘harassment,’ ‘threats,’ and ‘public humiliation’ toward his ex-wife Kim Kardashian amid their contentious divorce.

Christina Ricci is the latest celeb to weigh in on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s contentious divorce. She shared an LA Times article that had the headline “What backlash? Kanye West is back to beating up an animated Pete Davidson in new video,” on her Instagram Story (via DailyMail). The actress shared her own thoughts on the matter, writing, “It’s called Post Separation Abuse and it’s happening to one of the most famous, wealthiest, powerful women in the world…”

“Harassment, threats, public humiliation, it’s all there,” she added. Ye has, in fact, done all these things in regards to Kim and new current boyfriend Pete Davidson. He has publicly accused the SKIMS founder of trying to keep him from their kids, criticized her for letting their daughter North go on TikTok and leaked private messages between the two. Not to mention how he boasts about chasing Pete off Instagram with his disparaging posts.

The music video is just the icing on the cake. In his song, “Eazy,” Ye raps, “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson‘s ass.” And if the threat wasn’t clear enough, the music video features an animated version of Kanye dragging the Saturday Night Live actor’s dead body and holding his decapitated head.

Amid all of the drama, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is nervous that it’ll scare Pete off. “As confident a woman as Kim is, she’s still human and so she has her insecurities when it comes to relationships, just like everybody else,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kim is really falling for Pete in so many ways. She sees what a good heart he has, he makes her laugh, he supports her. Pete really is what Kim has been looking for in a man, but she has her concerns that maybe all of this drama with Kanye will push him away or even scare him off.”

Fortunately for Kim, it doesn’t seem like the comedian is going anywhere. “Pete has told Kim in every way possible that he isn’t going anywhere, and he really couldn’t care less what Kanye does.” a second source told HL. “Nothing surprises him when it comes to Kanye and he is not going to let Kim get away. This whole saga has only made them stronger.”