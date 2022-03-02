Watch

Khloe Kardashian Works Up A Sweat In The Gym After Tristan’s Night Out With Kanye

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share some new black and white videos of herself getting a ‘workout in’ while wearing a figure-flattering black sports bra and leggings.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, was a little “sleepy” on March 2 but made sure to take the time to work out. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared new black and white clips of herself working up a sweat in a gym to her Instagram story and looked incredibly fit. The beauty had her hair down and showed off her plump lips while looking at the camera in one clip.

“Sleepy but let’s get this workout in,” Khloe captioned the up-close video. In the other clip, she did some slow stretching on her hands and admitted she was “so tired this morning” in the caption she included over it. She also had relaxing music in the background as she continued to test her flexibility.

Khloe’s latest videos come after her ex and father of her daughter, Tristan Thompson, made headlines when he hung out with her sister Kim Kardashian‘s ex Kanye West in Miami, FL. The two looked like they were on great terms as they enjoyed dinner at the Setai Hotel with some unidentified women. Kanye has been spotted in the Florida city hanging out with the new lady in his life, Chaney Jones, while Tristan was in town for a basketball game with his new team, the Chicago Bulls.

Before Tristan’s hangout with Ye, he got attention for confirming he is the father of Maralee Nichols‘ son Theo, who was born in Dec, after taking a paternity test. “Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the athlete, who was still dating Khloe at the time of the conception, wrote on social media in Jan.

“Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he continued. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

It’s unclear how amicable Khloe and Tristan have been since the baby news broke, but they still share and co-parent their three-year-old daughter True together. Tristan also shares a son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig.