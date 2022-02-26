John Mulaney Reveals The ‘Moment’ He Bonded With Son Malcolm, 3 Months, On ‘SNL’

John Mulaney returned to the ‘SNL’ stage on Feb. 26, marking his first appearance since the birth of son Malcolm.

John Mulaney, 37, returned to Studio 8H on Feb. 26 — and officially made the five-timers club. The former SNL writer’s appearance marked his first since becoming a father to son Malcolm with girlfriend Olivia Munn, 41 — and he opened up to the audience about the moment be first bonded with his little boy.

“We were in the delivery room…my girlfriend had just given birth. They put him on this warmer under this really bright light…he just looks up at the light,” John explained, mimicking a squint as he covered his eyes with his arm. “He was annoyed but he didn’t say anything,” the comedian added — immediately relating to the newborn.

“I was like ‘That’s my son. A polite man in an uncomfortable situation that’s not going to make a fuss,” John hilariously quipped. “He’s a very good boy,” he added, saying his legs are like “little calzones.”

Oliva and John began dating shortly after his rehab stint back in May 2021 — and as he split from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Anna said amid the break-up. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery,” she also added. Olivia met John at a California church, per reports.

Olivia was visibly pregnant towards the end of the year, and gave birth to their son Malcolm in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. The adorable baby boy marks the first child for both John and Olivia, and the comedian was over the moon about little Malcolm! “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him,” John wrote on Instagram on Dec. 24. Being the funny man that he is, John couldn’t help but crack a joke.

“He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet,” the longtime SNL writer added, sweetly signing off, “I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.” Olivia shared a similar message, calling Malcolm her “Golden Ox baby” — a reference to the 2021 Chinese zodiac calendar.

Since becoming parents, the Newsroom actress has taken to Instagram to share several cute photos of Malcolm — including highlights from his meeting with built-in BFF Lyla, who is the daughter of Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo! “Malcolm met Lyla today,” she Olivia wrote in a caption on Jan. 26, adding a heart eye emoji.