John Mulaney Files For Divorce From Wife Anna Marie Tendler 2 Months After Split

John Mulaney has filed for divorce from wife Anna Marie Tendler after six years of marriage. According to TMZ, the comedian, 38, filed the papers in New York on Friday, July 23. The filing comes two months after the couple confirmed their separation in May. HollywoodLife has reached out to John’s rep for comment, and will update this accordingly when we hear back.

The couple announced their separation a few months after John checked into a 60-day rehab program last December following a relapse. The comedian has long been vocal about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, telling Esquire in 2019: “I drank for attention. I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”

The comedian checked out of the facility in February, and news of the split followed three months later. A rep for John confirmed the split to Page Six and said, “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.” A rep for Anna, 36, also provided a “heartbroken” statement.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” the artist said through her spokesperson. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.” During that time, the Big Mouth actor also made a return to the stage in a series of sold-out comedy shows.

Following the separation, John began dating actress Olivia Munn. A source previously told PEOPLE that the two met at a church in Los Angeles. “This is very new, they’re taking it slowly,” the source told the outlet. Last month, the new couple were spotted out on a lunch date in the city. “They were having a great time during lunch, laughing and talking,” an eyewitness source told PEOPLE. “They were really enjoying each other’s company.”

The two have apparently known each other for some time prior to dating. When reports initially surfaced about John’s stint in rehab, Olivia tweeted out words of support last December. “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney,” she tweeted. “You got this.”