Olivia Munn Sent John Mulaney ‘So Much Love’ On Twitter Months Before Their Romance

John Mulaney is reportedly dating Olivia Munn after splitting from wife of 7 years Anna Marie Tendler.

Olivia Munn, 40, sent will wishes to John Mulaney, 38, in December 2020 as he checked into a rehab facility — over 5 months before their reported romance. “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this,” she posted on her profile, alongside heart and lightning bolt emojis. The tweet came amid fans and other celebrities reacted to news that the former Saturday Night Live staffer was seeking help for alcohol and drug addictions. He stayed in the Pennsylvania facility for 60 days.



Olivia Munn’s tweet to John Mulaney. (Credit: Twitter)

The tweet resurfaced hours after a report that the two are dating. “This is very new, they’re taking it slowly,” a source told People magazine, also revealing “they met at church in Los Angeles.” HollywoodLife reached out to both John and Olivia’s reps for comment on the news. The surprising relationship comes only three days after another report that John was ending his 7 year marriage to artist Anna Marie Tendler.

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” a spokesperson for John shared. Anna also issued a statement. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” she said. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Olivia has had several high profile romances in the past, including a relationship with NFL star Aaron Rodgers (who is now engaged to Shailene Woodley) from 2014-2017. After that, Olivia dated Tucker Roberts for about a year, but the pair split in 2019.

John has previously been open about his struggles around addiction, revealing he began drinking at just 13. “Alcohol is addictive…I drank for attention,” he said to Esquire in Dec. 2019. “I was really outgoing, and then at twelve, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again,” he explained, noting he began to do drugs shortly after. “I never liked smoking pot. Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it. I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing. Who’s the athlete now?” he went on.