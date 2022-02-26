Melanie Griffith, 64, Wears Tight Black Leggings As She Leaves Workout — Photos

The Hollywood icon glammed it up with diamond jewelry as she showed off her enviable figure leaving a gym in Los Angeles.

Melanie Griffith can turn heads by simply exiting a building! The 64-year-old Oscar nominee had all eyes on her as she was spotted leaving a gym in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of West Hollywood on Friday (Feb. 25). Rocking a skintight set of black leggings and a matching top, the gorgeous actress gave her fans a treat during the rare outing.

The Working Girl alum stole the spotlight with her chic, quilted black jacket and fingerless gloves. She glammed up the unique style with a set of sparkling diamond earrings and cat-eye sunglasses. Her trademark blonde locks were tied up in a loose bun, as she went virtually makeup free with just a dab of lipstick. Melanie topped off the sporty look with a set of fresh black sneakers.

The outing comes only a month after Melanie paid an amazing tribute to her legendary mother, Tippi Hedren, on her 92nd birthday. Taking to her Instagram, Melanie shared a photo album of the iconic actress throughout the years. “Happy Birthday Mom!! You are so beautiful, tenacious, gracious, elegant and YOU ARE 92!!” Melanie captioned the gorgeous snaps. “Happy happy birthday…. I love you very much!” In the comments section, Tippi received more birthday wishes from her daughter’s famous friends Gwyneth Paltrow, Lisa Rinna, Octavia Spencer, Amber Valletta, and more.

Melanie also recently gushed about her daughter Dakota Johnson and the accolades the 32-year-old star was receiving for her role as a mysterious young mother in The Lost Daughter. In an Instagram post, Melanie shared the trailer for the movie, which was directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, and called the film “extraordinary” and “a work of art.”

Along with Dakota, Melanie — who is the only child of Tippi — also has son Alexander Bauer, 36, and daughter Stella Banderas, 25. Like her mother, Melanie was married and divorced three times. The Pacific Heights veteran was formerly wed to actors Don Johnson, Steven Bauer, and Antonio Banderas. Tippie was formerly married to advertising executive Peter Griffith, producer Noel Marshall and steel manufacturer Luis Barrenechea. Meanwhile, Dakota is currently dating Coldplay front man Chris Martin.