Breaking News

Kanye West Rhymes ‘Morgan Freeman’ With ‘Semen’ On New ‘Donda 2’ Track & Fans Are Shook

kanye west morgan freeman
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Singer Kanye West takes the microphone from singer Taylor Swift as she accepts the "Best Female Video" award during the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Swift may have ended her feud with Katy Perry but the one with Kanye West seems simply not to want to die. New leaked video clip of the entire four-year-old phone call between the rapper and pop superstar about his controversial song "Famous" have been posted online and further complicate the picture of what happened Kanye West Taylor Swift, New York, United States - 13 Sep 2009
Pete Davidson Tubi's 'The Freak Brothers' Experience at Fred Segal, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Dec 2021
Television personality Kim Kardashian West wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and husband/rapper Kanye West wearing a Dunhill look arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, United States - 10 Feb 2020
Singer Billie Eilish arrives at the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock and Girls5eva and sponsored by IHG Hotels and Resorts held at the City Market Social House on December 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch, Los Angeles, United States - 05 Dec 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Morgan Freeman did not ask for this! The legendary actor was referenced in a very bizarre way in a new song from Kanye West, which he premiered on Feb. 22.

Kanye West will say just about anything in his raps, but this new lyric about Morgan Freeman, 84, from a Donda 2 track might just take the cake. Although Kanye has not released Donda 2 on streaming services, he held a listening party in Miami on Feb. 22, where he debuted the new music. That included a song called “Sci-Fi,” which made a bizarre reference to Morgan. “When you lay down and I give you the semen, I swear I heard God, the voice of Morgan Freeman,” he raps.

Fans immediately began flooding Twitter with jokes and concerns about the lyric. “Did Kanye really just rhyme semen with Morgan Freeman?” one person wondered, along with laughing emojis. Many people also shared reaction GIFs and memes to the lyric, including one of Drake looking at his phone with a confused look. Another person tweeted, “Morgan Freeman is trending because Kanye West rhymed his name with semen and no I’m not kidding I wish i was.”

morgan freeman
Morgan Freeman speaks at a podium (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Overall, the reaction seemed to be major confusion and some disgust toward the song lyric. “I feel like Morgan Freeman should never be rhymed with semen,” someone tweeted, and another added, “Morgan Freeman did not ask for Kanye West to rhyme his name with semen. Someone take the Internet away from Ye.” Of course, Kanye is no stranger to being controversial. In fact, he also brought Marilyn Manson onstage at the listening party, despite the singer being publicly accused of abuse by multiple women. This was not the first time he has shown support to Marilyn, either.

Related Gallery

Morgan Freeman -- Pics

Morgan Freeman speaks on stage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, in Pasadena, Calif 51st NAACP Image Awards ' Show, Pasadena, USA - 22 Feb 2020
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (3613745f) Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Kevin Kline Last Vegas - Jan 2014
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885283an) Morgan Freeman, Tom Cruise Oblivion - 2013 Director: Joseph Kosinski Universal Pictures USA Lobby Card/Poster

kanye west
Kanye West at the VF Oscar Party. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Of course, Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, couldn’t avoid being referenced at the Donda 2 listening party, either. Kanye sampled a snippet of Kim’s Oct. 2021  opening monologue from Saturday Night Live at the show, where she praised him amidst their split. Of course, things have gotten quite messy between the two since then, as Kim has filed to “terminate and bifurcate” the marriage so she could be declared “legally single.” In response, Kanye has called out Kim and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media on a number of occasions. He also filed court documents objecting to her marriage termination request earlier this month.

Another Donda 2 song, “Security,” seemingly referenced Kanye’s beef with Kim and Pete. Although he didn’t name them directly in the song, he referenced being kept from his kids, which is something he’s publicly accused Kim of doing in the past. The song also featured threatening lyrics like, “Y’all ain’t got enough security for this.”