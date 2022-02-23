Kanye West Rhymes ‘Morgan Freeman’ With ‘Semen’ On New ‘Donda 2’ Track & Fans Are Shook

Morgan Freeman did not ask for this! The legendary actor was referenced in a very bizarre way in a new song from Kanye West, which he premiered on Feb. 22.

Kanye West will say just about anything in his raps, but this new lyric about Morgan Freeman, 84, from a Donda 2 track might just take the cake. Although Kanye has not released Donda 2 on streaming services, he held a listening party in Miami on Feb. 22, where he debuted the new music. That included a song called “Sci-Fi,” which made a bizarre reference to Morgan. “When you lay down and I give you the semen, I swear I heard God, the voice of Morgan Freeman,” he raps.

Fans immediately began flooding Twitter with jokes and concerns about the lyric. “Did Kanye really just rhyme semen with Morgan Freeman?” one person wondered, along with laughing emojis. Many people also shared reaction GIFs and memes to the lyric, including one of Drake looking at his phone with a confused look. Another person tweeted, “Morgan Freeman is trending because Kanye West rhymed his name with semen and no I’m not kidding I wish i was.”

Overall, the reaction seemed to be major confusion and some disgust toward the song lyric. “I feel like Morgan Freeman should never be rhymed with semen,” someone tweeted, and another added, “Morgan Freeman did not ask for Kanye West to rhyme his name with semen. Someone take the Internet away from Ye.” Of course, Kanye is no stranger to being controversial. In fact, he also brought Marilyn Manson onstage at the listening party, despite the singer being publicly accused of abuse by multiple women. This was not the first time he has shown support to Marilyn, either.

Of course, Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, couldn’t avoid being referenced at the Donda 2 listening party, either. Kanye sampled a snippet of Kim’s Oct. 2021 opening monologue from Saturday Night Live at the show, where she praised him amidst their split. Of course, things have gotten quite messy between the two since then, as Kim has filed to “terminate and bifurcate” the marriage so she could be declared “legally single.” In response, Kanye has called out Kim and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media on a number of occasions. He also filed court documents objecting to her marriage termination request earlier this month.

Another Donda 2 song, “Security,” seemingly referenced Kanye’s beef with Kim and Pete. Although he didn’t name them directly in the song, he referenced being kept from his kids, which is something he’s publicly accused Kim of doing in the past. The song also featured threatening lyrics like, “Y’all ain’t got enough security for this.”