Cheryl Burke & Matthew Lawrence Split: ‘DWTS’ Pro Files For Divorce After 3 Years Of Marriage

The actor and dancer have been split up since early in January, according to the divorce documents filed by the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro.

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence have had their last waltz. The 37-year-old professional dancer filed for divorce from the 42-year-old actor in Los Angeles on Friday February 18, according to documents obtained by HollywoodLife. The paperwork showed that the couple had been separated since January 7, and they did have a prenuptial agreement. The pair had been married since May 2019.

Through their three-year marriage, the pair didn’t have any children. In the divorce documents, Cheryl cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation. The couple had first met on the set of Dancing With The Stars in 2006, when the Boy Meets World actor’s brother Joey was a contestant on the beloved series. The pair originally dated from February 2007 until they broke up in 2008. They rekindled their romance again nine years later, in 2017 and got engaged in May of the following year on Cheryl’s birthday.

Despite the split from the Mrs. Doubtfire star, hopefully fans will see Cheryl again in Season 31 of DWTS. The dancer did an excellent job in the last season of the series, finishing in third with her partner, Peloton fitness instructor Cody Rigsby, 34. It was definitely an intense season, especially when Cheryl tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a September episode of the show. “I feel so bad for Cody. I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s**t, to be quite honest. And it’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday, and the show’s tomorrow,” she said in her announcement.

Cheryl’s third place finish in season 30, came after yet another busy season for the show’s 29th series in 2020. Filming during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast and crew had to follow strict rules to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. If that wasn’t enough, Cheryl also faced a terrifying head injury during a rehearsal for a number in October 2020 with her partner AJ McLean. Thankfully, she was cleared to perform shortly after the mishap.