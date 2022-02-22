Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox Spotted Wearing His Gap Jacket One Week After Split

No hard feelings? A week after Julia Fox and Kanye West announced their split, she sported a blue Gap jacket from Ye’s Yeezy Gap collection when arriving in Milan.

Either Julia Fox doesn’t hold a grudge against Kanye “Ye” West following their breakup, or his jacket is that comfy. Julia, 32, was all smiles when she touched down in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday (Feb. 22). When she arrived at the airport, she sported a bright blue Yeezy Gap Round Jacket. The $200 garment, a buttonless puffer that looks like the cross between a marshmallow and a 1970’s bean bag chair, seems perfect for travel, and Julia looked sharp while sporting it.

Julia paired the look with a black corset top and a pair of slim pants that flared out towards the bottom. The model/actress managed her way through the airport without falling, as her pants’ legs reached down to the floor. She accessorized the look with some upturned-lens sunglasses and some big hoop earrings. As she pulled along her suitcases, she carried a piece of light blue denim in her hand, invoking memories of one of the many outfits she and Ye wore during Men’s Paris Fashion Week.

Ye and Julia began their short-lived romance at the start of 2022, but the two called it off after just six weeks together. “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators,” Julia’s rep said in a statement to HollywoodLife. However, a source close to Julia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Ye’s public rants against Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson led to the end of this short love affair. Julia had dealt with plenty of drama in her past relationships, and the last thing she was looking for was more. “Julia really likes Kanye, but when he acts out like this with these public outbursts, it’s hard for her not to feel some type of way,” the insider shared. “She doesn’t want drama with any relationship, be that Kanye or anybody else she dates.”

Shortly after the announced split, Julia defended herself against some of the allegations thrown her way. Amid a back-and-forth over whether or not Julia started liking Kim’s IG posts following the breakup (“Just for the record, I never stopped liking Kim’s posts”), Julia took offense to some shade from a random fan. “You talked about the man in the press like you all were married. Just desperate for the attention. Wasn’t even 15mins, maybe like 2 mins of fame,” said one fan. Julia clapped back and said that Kanye “f-cking wanted me to” talk about their relationship to the press.