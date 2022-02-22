See Pics

Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox Spotted Wearing His Gap Jacket One Week After Split

Julia Fox 'No Sudden Move' premiere, Arrivals, Tribeca Film Festival, New York, USA - 18 Jun 2021
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - American rapper Kanye West's former girlfriend Julia Fox looks in a good mood while pictured arriving in Milan. Julia sported a blue Yeezy Gap Round Jacket and a big smile as she was spotted, makeup free at the airport ahead of fashion week which kicks off today and runs through Monday. Pictured: Julia Fox BACKGRID USA 22 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: @LucaSgro / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Julia Fox models the LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2022 collection at 60 Pine Street during New York Fashion Week, in New YorkNY Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 - LaQuan Smith - Runway, New York, United States - 14 Feb 2022
Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox party in West Hollywood hotspot Delilah's. The stunning actress showed off her taut tabs in extremely low slung black leather trousers as she and the A-list rapper hit up the celebrity hotspot. Pictured: Julia Fox,Kanye West Ref: SPL5284178 130122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

No hard feelings? A week after Julia Fox and Kanye West announced their split, she sported a blue Gap jacket from Ye’s Yeezy Gap collection when arriving in Milan.

Either Julia Fox doesn’t hold a grudge against Kanye “Ye” West following their breakup, or his jacket is that comfy. Julia, 32, was all smiles when she touched down in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday (Feb. 22). When she arrived at the airport, she sported a bright blue Yeezy Gap Round Jacket. The $200 garment, a buttonless puffer that looks like the cross between a marshmallow and a 1970’s bean bag chair, seems perfect for travel, and Julia looked sharp while sporting it.

(@LucaSgro / BACKGRID)

Julia paired the look with a black corset top and a pair of slim pants that flared out towards the bottom. The model/actress managed her way through the airport without falling, as her pants’ legs reached down to the floor. She accessorized the look with some upturned-lens sunglasses and some big hoop earrings. As she pulled along her suitcases, she carried a piece of light blue denim in her hand, invoking memories of one of the many outfits she and Ye wore during Men’s Paris Fashion Week.

The aforementioned look. (J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Kanye West & Julia Fox -- Photos Of The Former Couple

Kanye West and Julia Fox Schiaparelli show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2022, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 24 Jan 2022
Kanye West and Julia Fox Celebrities out and about, Fall Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 23 Jan 2022
Kanye West and Julia Fox are waiting for the Kenzo Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Menswear fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Kenzo Fashion Show Photocall, Paris Fashion Week, Paris, France - 23 Jan 2022

Ye and Julia began their short-lived romance at the start of 2022, but the two called it off after just six weeks together. “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators,” Julia’s rep said in a statement to HollywoodLife. However, a source close to Julia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Ye’s public rants against  Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson led to the end of this short love affair. Julia had dealt with plenty of drama in her past relationships, and the last thing she was looking for was more. “Julia really likes Kanye, but when he acts out like this with these public outbursts, it’s hard for her not to feel some type of way,” the insider shared. “She doesn’t want drama with any relationship, be that Kanye or anybody else she dates.”

Shortly after the announced split, Julia defended herself against some of the allegations thrown her way. Amid a back-and-forth over whether or not Julia started liking Kim’s IG posts following the breakup (“Just for the record, I never stopped liking Kim’s posts”), Julia took offense to some shade from a random fan. “You talked about the man in the press like you all were married. Just desperate for the attention. Wasn’t even 15mins, maybe like 2 mins of fame,” said one fan. Julia clapped back and said that Kanye “f-cking wanted me to” talk about their relationship to the press.