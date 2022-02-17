See Comment

Peter Weber Disses Hannah Brown For Going Public With Their Hookup

Peter Weber
Kathy Hutchins/MediaPunch/Shutterstock
THE BACHELOR - "2401" - Handsome airline pilot Peter Weber is ready to take off on an international journey filled with romance, high drama and love! He grabbed Hannah B.'s attention with his boyish charm and one storied night in a windmill, but Bachelor Nation was shocked when she ended their relationship. Now, their heartthrob is back to hand out the roses and search for his happily ever after as he stars in the 24th edition of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor," premiering with a big three-hour special, MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.(ABC/John Fleenor) HANNAH ANN, PETER WEBER
THE BACHELOR - "2401" - Handsome airline pilot Peter Weber is ready to take off on an international journey filled with romance, high drama and love! He grabbed Hannah B.'s attention with his boyish charm and one storied night in a windmill, but Bachelor Nation was shocked when she ended their relationship. Now, their heartthrob is back to hand out the roses and search for his happily ever after as he stars in the 24th edition of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor," premiering with a big three-hour special, MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.(ABC/John Fleenor) VICTORIA F., PETER WEBER
"2401" - Handsome airline pilot Peter Weber is ready to take off on an international journey filled with romance, high drama and love! He grabbed Hannah B.'s attention with his boyish charm and one storied night in a windmill, but Bachelor Nation was shocked when she ended their relationship. Now, their heartthrob is back to hand out the roses and search for his happily ever after as he stars in the 24th edition of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor," premiering with a big three-hour special, MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.(ABC/John Fleenor) HANNAH ANN, PETER WEBER
"2401" - Handsome airline pilot Peter Weber is ready to take off on an international journey filled with romance, high drama and love! He grabbed Hannah B.'s attention with his boyish charm and one storied night in a windmill, but Bachelor Nation was shocked when she ended their relationship. Now, their heartthrob is back to hand out the roses and search for his happily ever after as he stars in the 24th edition of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor," premiering with a big three-hour special, MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.(ABC/John Fleenor) KELSEY, PETER WEBER View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer

Peter claimed he was ‘never going to speak on’ his hookup with Hannah. Now that she wrote about it in her memoir, he said he won’t ‘confide’ in her going forward.

While they were once a hot item (windmill sex anyone?), things have definitely cooled off between former Bachelor lovers Peter Weber and Hannah Brown. The pilot finally revealed how he felt after Hannah wrote about the pair’s post-show hookup — which he claims they agreed to keep private — in her November 2021 memoir God Bless This Mess. Let’s just say Peter is not into it.

Peter Weber
Peter Weber dissed Hannah Brown for writing about their romance in her memoir. (Kathy Hutchins/MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

“Personally, I wouldn’t have done something like that,” he divulged on the Here for the Right Reasons podcast. “If two people have a private situation and talk and they say that they’re gonna keep it private, I just keep it private. I don’t know — she now has done that to me on two occasions where she said she’s not gonna say anything. And then she says something.”

While appearing on Season 19 of the ABC dating show, Hannah had spoken out about hooking up with Peter in the fantasy suite and in the windmill. In addition, she mentions the time they hooked up while he was filming his season of The Bachelor in her book.  “I don’t think I could confide in her anymore, put it that way,” Peter expressed on the podcast. “But I think I probably helped sell a lot of books for her.”

Related Gallery

Hannah Brown's Best 'Bachelorette' Looks -- PICS

THE BACHELORETTE - "1502" - Hannah's search for love is anything but a drag when world famous drag queens Alaska and Alyssa Edwards, and renowned runway coach Miss J. Alexander ("America's Next Top Model"), host a pageant for eight hopeful bachelors vying for the coveted title of the Bachelorette's 'Mr. Right.' The stakes are high when one bachelor must overcome his fears and race through the mud on a one-on-one date, while eight others gear up for a hazardous roller derby competition hosted by legendary comedic actor Fred Willard and Chris Harrison, on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, MAY 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/John Fleenor)HANNAH BROWN
THE BACHELORETTE - "1501" - It's a tractor...It's a plane...It's the self-appointed king of the jungle! Hannah's search for fierce love is matched with fierce competition as one hopeful bachelor sets a high bar by jumping the fence, while another pops out from the limo, in true beast fashion. At the end of the day, whether he is a golf pro looking to be Hannah's hole-in-one, a Box King seeking a woman who checks all his boxes, or a man with a custom-made pizza delivery, everyone wants a piece of Hannah's heart on the highly anticipated 15th season of "The Bachelorette," premiering MONDAY, MAY 13 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/John Fleenor)HANNAH BROWN
THE BACHELORETTE - "1503" - Eight men get the surprise of their life as husband and wife actors Jason Biggs ("American Pie" movies, "Orange Is the New Black") and Jenny Mollen (TV series "Angel" and "Crash") take them to a birthing class with hilarious results. Which one of Hannah's suitors will endure the experience of simulating childbirth? The Bachelorette gets a real-life health scare and one bachelor comes to her rescue. In return, she rewards him with a private concert by Danish pop and soul band Lukas Graham, performing their hit, "Love Someone." Hannah brings another group of men on a professional photo shoot where they are shocked to find that they are posing with professional models-who are adorable animals. The curious Bachelorette once again employs Demi to share with her what the men do when she is not around, reminiscent of the new Illumination Entertainment film from the creators of "Despicable Me," "The Secret Life of Pets 2." Will the guys pass Demi's test? And later, will one man spin out of control and out of Hannah's life? The men battle to get a rose, whatever it takes, on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, MAY 27 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/John Fleenor)HANNAH BROWN, FRANCO LACOSTA

Peter went on to say that there was nothing “scandalous” about the fling — he just would have preferred to have kept some of it to themselves.  “Try to put yourself in our shoes and everything we had been through and then not being able to see each other and seeing each other and how everything happened. It was a very, ‘What is going on?’ moment. And it was just two people kind of exploring that and nothing came from it and that’s OK. I was never gonna speak on it, but once it got out, like, there was nothing to hide, nothing that I felt bad about or ashamed of. “

As for where his love life is now, Peter said he’s enjoying being single. “I’m in a very good place. I’m not rushing it, not pushing it,” Peter explained. “As soon as anything [is] serious [though], believe me, [you’ll know]. I’ve never been someone to shy away from expressing myself and emotions.”

 