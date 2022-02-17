Peter Weber Disses Hannah Brown For Going Public With Their Hookup

Peter claimed he was ‘never going to speak on’ his hookup with Hannah. Now that she wrote about it in her memoir, he said he won’t ‘confide’ in her going forward.

While they were once a hot item (windmill sex anyone?), things have definitely cooled off between former Bachelor lovers Peter Weber and Hannah Brown. The pilot finally revealed how he felt after Hannah wrote about the pair’s post-show hookup — which he claims they agreed to keep private — in her November 2021 memoir God Bless This Mess. Let’s just say Peter is not into it.

“Personally, I wouldn’t have done something like that,” he divulged on the Here for the Right Reasons podcast. “If two people have a private situation and talk and they say that they’re gonna keep it private, I just keep it private. I don’t know — she now has done that to me on two occasions where she said she’s not gonna say anything. And then she says something.”

While appearing on Season 19 of the ABC dating show, Hannah had spoken out about hooking up with Peter in the fantasy suite and in the windmill. In addition, she mentions the time they hooked up while he was filming his season of The Bachelor in her book. “I don’t think I could confide in her anymore, put it that way,” Peter expressed on the podcast. “But I think I probably helped sell a lot of books for her.”

Peter went on to say that there was nothing “scandalous” about the fling — he just would have preferred to have kept some of it to themselves. “Try to put yourself in our shoes and everything we had been through and then not being able to see each other and seeing each other and how everything happened. It was a very, ‘What is going on?’ moment. And it was just two people kind of exploring that and nothing came from it and that’s OK. I was never gonna speak on it, but once it got out, like, there was nothing to hide, nothing that I felt bad about or ashamed of. “

As for where his love life is now, Peter said he’s enjoying being single. “I’m in a very good place. I’m not rushing it, not pushing it,” Peter explained. “As soon as anything [is] serious [though], believe me, [you’ll know]. I’ve never been someone to shy away from expressing myself and emotions.”