‘The Bachelorette’: The Guy Hannah Slept With In A Windmill Is Finally Revealed

hannah brown
ABC/Mark Bourdillon
THE BACHELORETTE - "1502" - Hannah's search for love is anything but a drag when world famous drag queens Alaska and Alyssa Edwards, and renowned runway coach Miss J. Alexander ("America's Next Top Model"), host a pageant for eight hopeful bachelors vying for the coveted title of the Bachelorette's 'Mr. Right.' The stakes are high when one bachelor must overcome his fears and race through the mud on a one-on-one date, while eight others gear up for a hazardous roller derby competition hosted by legendary comedic actor Fred Willard and Chris Harrison, on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, MAY 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/John Fleenor) LUKE S., HANNAH BROWN
In previews for ‘The Bachelorette’, Hannah Brown revealed that she had sex in a windmill with one of the guys on the show, and we finally found out who it was during the July 15 episode.

Recent previews for the end of season 15 of The Bachelorette showed Hannah Brown going off on Luke Parker after he told her he would leave the show if he found out she was having sex with any of the other men. During the conversation, it came up that Hannah slept with one of the other remaining men (Peter Weber, Jed Wyatt or Tyler Cameron) in a windmill, and in a confessional, she confirmed, “I f***ed in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time!” When the preview came out, the identity of the mystery man was not revealed, but during the July 15 episode…we finally got our answer!

PETER is the mystery windmill man! After Peter told Hannah he loved her on their one-on-one date, she invited him to the fantasy suite, and it happened to take place in….a windmill! “Intimacy is something that’s really important to me and I hold dear to my heart,” Hannah said during the episode. “It’s important to me to have those moments where my body is your body, my heart is your heart…we are completely entangled in every single way. That’s what I know I want in my future.”

Of course, the cameras weren’t rolling during Hannah and Peter’s intimate night together, but Peter flat-out said that they “took [their] relationship to the next level” the morning after. “I do have a sense that we are one now,” he added. Plus, since we know what Hannah told Luke later on, it’s pretty clear what went down!

While Bachelors and Bachelorettes are usually only able to bring three people to the fantasy suites, Hannah made an unconventional move by not eliminating anyone after last week’s hometown dates and bringing all four guys to the next round. The blow-up with Luke happened on his fantasy suite date, and was clearly the final straw in a series of ups and downs for Hannah and Luke this season.

Luke has been painted as the villain all season long, and has struggled to get along with many of the other men. This was obviously a red flag for Hannah, but she’s reiterated time and time again that she sees “goodness” in him. Then, she got to see a different side of Luke when she met his family and friends, and could not bring herself to eliminate him at the subsequent rose ceremony.

We’ll likely hear much more from Luke during the Men Tell All special, which airs next Monday, July 22, at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. The following week, there will be a two-night finale on July 29 and 30.