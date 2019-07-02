‘Bachelorette’: Luke P. Freaks Out After Hannah B. Says She Had Sex With Another Contestant ‘In A Windmill’

‘Bachelorette’ star Hannah Brown admits to hooking up with a contestant in a sneak peek at the July 8 episode, during which she confronts Luke ‘P’ Parker after he shames her for having sex.

Well, Hannah Brown, 24, can now cross “having sex in a windmill” off her bucket list, because according to her, she did it twice already. In a new sneak peek at the July 8 episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah makes the shocking confession during a fight with Luke “P” Parker, when he seemingly shames her for having sex. “Let’s say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I would completely remove myself from this relationship,” Parker says to Hannah during their date. Hannah then appears shocked and says, “How dare I be judged by a man? My husband would never say what you’ve said to me. I have had sex, and honestly, Jesus still loves me.”

Hannah then holds the car door open, implying that she’s sending Luke home. “From obviously how you feel, me f***ing in a windmill, you probably wanna leave,” she tells him. Then, during a private confessional interview, she clarifies what she means. “I f***ed in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time.” Hannah did not reveal whom she had sex with, but fans are already speculating online.

One fan in particular thinks it’s Jed Wyatt because Hannah had a one-on-one date with him in the Netherlands, where there was a windmill (see the proof below). Jed is also one of the four men left, who could propose to Hannah in the season finale. The others include Luke, Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron.

This is me rewinding #TheBachelorette to find the windmill. IT WAS JED. 👀 (Lmk if you ever need a sidekick, @RealitySteve) pic.twitter.com/CNdddS3qxc — Katie McBroom (@KLMcBroom) July 2, 2019

To see the drama unfold, make sure you watch an all-new episode of The Bachelorette next Monday, July 8, at 8pm on ABC!