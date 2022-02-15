Travis Scott Ditches Kylie Jenner & New Baby For Night Out With Chaney Jones & Friends

Despite welcoming his second child less than two weeks ago, Travis Scott hit the town for a night out with friends — including Kim Kardashian look-alike, Chaney Jones — on Feb. 13.

Becoming a father of two certainly hasn’t stopped Travis Scott from hitting up the party scene. Travis’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, gave birth to the pair’s second child, son Wolf Webster, on Feb. 2, and just 11 days later, he was spotted having a late night out in Los Angeles. Travis attended a screening of Kanye West’s documentary, and then hit up Dave & Busters. He was joined by fellow rappers, like Gunna and Lil Baby, as well as Chaney Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian.

This is not the first time that Travis has been spotted out partying since Wolf’s birth. On Feb. 7, he joined Kanye for a Donda 2 listening party, where Chaney was once again in attendance. Travis has seemingly been standing by Kanye amidst his recent drama with Kim. On Feb. 12, Travis was also photographed heading to a pre-Super Bowl party, so he’s had no shortage of fun while Kylie’s been at home with Wolf, as well as the pair’s four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

However, Travis did make sure to shower Kylie with love for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14. Kylie posted an Instagram video of the dozens of roses she received from Travis, which covered the main area of her home. Travis and Kylie first got together in April 2017, and they had Stormi the following February. Although they split in the fall of 2019, they eventually reconciled and are now parents of two.

In 2021, it was widely reported that Kylie and Travis were in an “open relationship,” but the beauty mogul made sure to shoot down that rumor on Twitter. “You guys really just make up anything,” she wrote, regarding an article about the situation. “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship, but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

In Dec. 2021, a never-published magazine article also allegedly claimed that Kylie and Travis were “not a couple,” even though they had a second baby on the way. Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, quickly shut down that report. “Wow I don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple,” she said on Instagram. Based on Travis’s lavish Valentine’s Day surprise, that appears to still be the case!