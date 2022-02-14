Cardi B Gushes Over Offset As He Covers Their Entire Home With Roses For Lavish Valentine’s Day Surprise

Offset went all out for Valentine’s Day. He decorated his entire home with roses to show off his love for wife Cardi B, who gushed over the heartfelt surprise on Instagram.

Cardi B is having the best Valentine’s Day ever. The rapper, 29, came home after Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13 and discovered her husband Offset, 30, decorated their entire L.A. home with roses. Cardi went through their house and recorded countless pink and red roses scattered on the floor for her Instagram Stories. Offset also set up bountiful amounts of bouquet of roses, romantic candles, and large heart wreaths inside the house and near the outdoor swimming pool area for his wife.

Cardi screamed as she walked inside and saw the romantic surprise from her hubby. “He did that. He love me for real! You love me for real!” Cardi said, as Offset watched his wife scan the house for the roses. “Oh my goodness, I feel so special,” she added. The “I Like It Rapper” rapper went on to gush over Offset’s “beautiful” deed and said, “I feel so sad y’all. I don’t know how to receive all this love.”

The superstar also made Offset a provocative promise to return the Valentine’s Day favor. “I’m gonna suck your d*ck all night, mother***ing long. I swear, I’m gonna suck your d*ick all night long. I don’t give a f*ck.” Cardi then went into her bedroom to discover more decorations on the couple’s bed. “This is why we keep having kids,” the mother-of-two said with a laugh. Offset also got Cardi a few luxury purses for Valentine’s Day, which she proudly showed off on her IG Stories.

Cardi, née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, and Offset, née Kiari Kendrell Cephus, married on Sept. 20, 2017 in secret after just a few months of dating. The pair went on to welcome their first daughter Kulture, now 3, on July 10, 2018. They hit a rough patch in their relationship when Cardi filed for divorce from Offset on Sept. 15, 2020 and claimed that he cheated. However, Cardi called off the divorce several weeks later, and the two went on to announce a second pregnancy — welcoming a son in Sept. 2021.

Now, Cardi and Offset’s romance appears to be stronger than ever. They even recently got matching tattoos on their hands to commemorate their wedding day (9/20/2017). So romantic!