Watch

Cardi B Gushes Over Offset As He Covers Their Entire Home With Roses For Lavish Valentine’s Day Surprise

Cardi B & Offset
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Cardi B and Offset in the front row Prabal Gurung show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2018
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cardi B gets an early start celebrating her 29th birthday with her hubby Offset and family at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Cardi is very animated as she steps out stunning in an all-purple monochromatic look. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 11 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cardi B gets an early start celebrating her 29th birthday with her hubby Offset and family at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Cardi is very animated as she steps out stunning in an all-purple monochromatic look. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 11 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cardi B is seen with boyfriend Offset in Paris, Cardi was seen being mobbed by fans at her hotel then going to the Chanel store. 29 Sep 2021 Pictured: Cardi B, Offset. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA791808_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

Offset went all out for Valentine’s Day. He decorated his entire home with roses to show off his love for wife Cardi B, who gushed over the heartfelt surprise on Instagram.

Cardi B is having the best Valentine’s Day ever. The rapper, 29, came home after Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13 and discovered her husband Offset, 30, decorated their entire L.A. home with roses. Cardi went through their house and recorded countless pink and red roses scattered on the floor for her Instagram Stories. Offset also set up bountiful amounts of bouquet of roses, romantic candles, and large heart wreaths inside the house and near the outdoor swimming pool area for his wife.

Cardi screamed as she walked inside and saw the romantic surprise from her hubby. “He did that. He love me for real! You love me for real!” Cardi said, as Offset watched his wife scan the house for the roses. “Oh my goodness, I feel so special,” she added. The “I Like It Rapper” rapper went on to gush over Offset’s “beautiful” deed and said, “I feel so sad y’all. I don’t know how to receive all this love.”

The superstar also made Offset a provocative promise to return the Valentine’s Day favor. “I’m gonna suck your d*ck all night, mother***ing long. I swear, I’m gonna suck your d*ick all night long. I don’t give a f*ck.” Cardi then went into her bedroom to discover more decorations on the couple’s bed. “This is why we keep having kids,” the mother-of-two said with a laugh. Offset also got Cardi a few luxury purses for Valentine’s Day, which she proudly showed off on her IG Stories.

Cardi B & Offset
Cardi B & Offset at his 30th birthday party in L.A. on December 21, 2021 (Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Cardi B & Offset's Cutest Moments -- PICS

Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cardi B and her husband Offset leave their hotel to grab a bite at the Beef Cut during fashion week in Paris, France. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cardi B & Boyfriend Offset are seen arriving at the Grey Goose cocktail party hosted by Carine Roitfeld. 30 Sep 2021 Pictured: Cardi B & Boyfriend Offset. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA792285_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cardi B is seen with boyfriend Offset at the Beef Bar opening party in Paris. 29 Sep 2021 Pictured: Cardi B, Offset. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA791976_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Cardi, née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, and Offset, née Kiari Kendrell Cephus, married on Sept. 20, 2017 in secret after just a few months of dating. The pair went on to welcome their first daughter Kulture, now 3, on July 10, 2018. They hit a rough patch in their relationship when Cardi filed for divorce from Offset on Sept. 15, 2020 and claimed that he cheated. However, Cardi called off the divorce several weeks later, and the two went on to announce a second pregnancy — welcoming a son in Sept. 2021.

Now, Cardi and Offset’s romance appears to be stronger than ever. They even recently got matching tattoos on their hands to commemorate their wedding day (9/20/2017). So romantic!