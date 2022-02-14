See Pic

A-Rod Risks Awkward Run In With Ex J.Lo & Ben Affleck At The Super Bowl

Putting on a brave face! A. Rod risked an uncomfortable run with ex J. Lo and Ben Affleck as he attended Super Bowl LVI in LA on Sunday, posting a photo to Instagram from the big game.

Even with Bennifer flaunting their love left and right these days, Alex Rodriguez isn’t afraid to get out there. In fact, he came uncomfortably close to a run-in with his ex Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl on Sunday, where both were in attendance. While J. Lo and current beau Ben Affleck were seen dancing sweetly in the stands to the iconic halftime show, Alex shared a smiling selfie from the big game.

In the selfie, Alex looked excited as he enjoyed spacious seats center-stage above the action. The set for the upcoming half-time show, designed to look like an old-school burger shop, is visible in the background. Clearly excited for what was to come in the second half (and impressed by what he’d seen at the half-time show), Alex captioned the shot “What a show!”

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez
Alex Rodrigues was all smiles at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday even as he risked a run-in with Bennifer. (MediaPunch/RW/Shutterstock)

Though the Super Bowl was attended by countless celeb couples, ARod risked a run-in with one especially uncomfortable duo: ex Jennifer Lopez and her new-yet-old fling, Ben Affleck. The duo was also seen at the game sweetly cuddling up together after the duo celebrated the premiere of Jen’s movie Marry Me on Feb. 9.

Since their split in 2021, Alex has previously been trolled for Bennifer’s romance, even receiving chants about it at a Red Sox game in October. The duo broke things off after a two-year engagement and almost five years together. Though sources shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that the breakup “stung” Alex and he was “trying to avoid” Jen’s new love, he has clearly made peace with being in their space now.

Even as Bennifer seems happy as can be, a recent report from The Shade Room revealed that Alex may believe JLo wants to rekindle their romance. But one person who’s not so sure? JLo’s ex-husband Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme, 13. Marc hilariously responded to the post with multiple crying-laughing face emojis, cementing he’s not so sure Jen will get back with Alex anytime soon. As for Marc’s opinion on Jen’s new love? A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY: “Marc just wants Jennifer to be happy. He doesn’t care who she is with.”