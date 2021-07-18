Marc Anthony: His Feelings On Ex Jennifer Lopez Dating Rekindled Flame Ben Affleck Revealed

Marc Anthony is ‘very close’ with ex Jennifer Lopez and has specific feelings about her romance with Ben Affleck as they continue to co-parent their 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, together.

When it comes to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s second chance at a relationship, Marc Anthony, 52, is fully supportive of it. The singer, who was married to the 51-year-old “If You Had My Love” crooner from 2004 until 2014, wants her to be “happy” as they continue being “friends” and raise their 13-year-old twins Max and Emme around Miami, FL and Los Angeles, CA.

“ Marc just wants Jennifer to be happy. He doesn’t care who she is with or where she is living,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s fine with her spending more time in L.A. and they’ll have an arrangement for the kids that works. They support each other’s wants and needs and make it work.”

“They’re very close and act like the best of friends,” the source continued. “They are a family unit for everything. They have such a healthy, open relationship and tell each other a lot. He looks at this as if Ben makes her happy, then she should be with Ben. He wants her to live a life that brings her happiness and he really means that. All exes should be like them!”

Jennifer and 48-year-old Ben have seemed inseparable since rekindling their flame earlier this year. They were recently spotted house hunting in the Santa Monica area in Ben’s black Mercedes-Benz. The lovebirds were joined by Max and Emme and the outing was the second time they were seen searching for houses together. During the first time, they were looking around in the ritzy Holmby Hills neighborhood and were even spotted sharing a sweet kiss while in their car.