Marc Anthony: His Feelings On Ex Jennifer Lopez Dating Rekindled Flame Ben Affleck Revealed

Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez
Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck watch the pre-game ceremony before the start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees on October 11, 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston.
Ben Affleck spends Sunday afternoon with his kids Samuel and Seraphina and is joined by Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muniz, taking a walk through a tourist attraction.
Jennifer Lopez seen getting picked up by her assistant from her boyfriend Ben Affleck's house in the morning.
View Gallery 30 Photos.
Marc Anthony is ‘very close’ with ex Jennifer Lopez and has specific feelings about her romance with Ben Affleck as they continue to co-parent their 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, together.

When it comes to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s second chance at a relationship, Marc Anthony, 52, is fully supportive of it. The singer, who was married to the 51-year-old “If You Had My Love” crooner from 2004 until 2014, wants her to be “happy” as they continue being “friends” and raise their 13-year-old twins Max and Emme around Miami, FL and Los Angeles, CA.

Marc just wants Jennifer to be happy. He doesn’t care who she is with or where she is living,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s fine with her spending more time in L.A. and they’ll have an arrangement for the kids that works. They support each other’s wants and needs and make it work.”
Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were married from 2004 until 2014.
“They’re very close and act like the best of friends,” the source continued. “They are a family unit for everything. They have such a healthy, open relationship and tell each other a lot. He looks at this as if Ben makes her happy, then she should be with Ben. He wants her to live a life that brings her happiness and he really means that. All exes should be like them!”
Jennifer and 48-year-old Ben have seemed inseparable since rekindling their flame earlier this year. They were recently spotted house hunting in the Santa Monica area in Ben’s black Mercedes-Benz. The lovebirds were joined by Max and Emme and the outing was the second time they were seen searching for houses together. During the first time, they were looking around in the ritzy Holmby Hills neighborhood and were even spotted sharing a sweet kiss while in their car.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hold hands during an outing.

Jennifer and Ben were previously engaged from 2002 until 2004, when they were nicknamed “Bennifer” by the public. After their split, the former went on to marry Marc while the latter ended up marrying and later divorcing Jennifer Garner, with whom he now has kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Before J.Lo and Ben’s latest house hunting trips, the Enough star was also seen getting a tour of a private school in the L.A. area, leading many to believe she’s moving to take the next step with Ben.