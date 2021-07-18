Marc Anthony: His Feelings On Ex Jennifer Lopez Dating Rekindled Flame Ben Affleck Revealed
Marc Anthony is ‘very close’ with ex Jennifer Lopez and has specific feelings about her romance with Ben Affleck as they continue to co-parent their 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, together.
When it comes to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s second chance at a relationship, Marc Anthony, 52, is fully supportive of it. The singer, who was married to the 51-year-old “If You Had My Love” crooner from 2004 until 2014, wants her to be “happy” as they continue being “friends” and raise their 13-year-old twins Max and Emme around Miami, FL and Los Angeles, CA.
Jennifer and Ben were previously engaged from 2002 until 2004, when they were nicknamed “Bennifer” by the public. After their split, the former went on to marry Marc while the latter ended up marrying and later divorcing Jennifer Garner, with whom he now has kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Before J.Lo and Ben’s latest house hunting trips, the Enough star was also seen getting a tour of a private school in the L.A. area, leading many to believe she’s moving to take the next step with Ben.