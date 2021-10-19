Watch

A-Rod Trolled By Red Sox Fans With Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Chant At Game

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showing their love while walking at the Hamptons Beach New York a day before of the 4TH Of JulyPictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben AffleckRef: SPL5236271 030721 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
New York City, NY - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hold hands as they check out of the Mandarin Hotel after attending 'The Last Duel' New York Premiere the night before in New York City. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez , Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Actor Ben Affleck, right, and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez kiss at the premiere of "The Last Duel" at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center, in New York NY Premiere of "The Last Duel", New York, United States - 09 Oct 2021
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'The Last Duel' film premiere, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York, USA - 09 Oct 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
Some attendees of an MLB playoff game between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros kept shouting ‘J.Lo’ and questions about Ben Affleck to Alex Rodriguez, who was reporting post game coverage at the location.

Alex Rodriguez, 46, had a bunch of trolls trying to get his attention on Oct. 18. The former New York Yankees player was reporting post game coverage on the MLB playoffs game between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros for FOX Sports when crowd members began shouting his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez‘s name as well as things about her new boyfriend Ben Affleck, 49. “J.Lo” could be heard in one video an attendee tweeted from the game, which can be seen below.

During another moment, people shouted Ben’s name. One fan could also be heard asking, “Hey, A-Rod, what’s your favorite Ben Affleck movie?” before referencing Good Will Hunting by asking, “A-Rod, Ben Affleck’s got J. Lo, how do you like them apples?”

Alex didn’t seem bothered by the chants and shouting as he continued to report on the game, which the Red Sox won. Another fan could be heard saying, ”She left you with Ben Affleck!”

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez split earlier this year. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

UNITED STATES - January 20: Jennifer Lopez kisses fiancé Alex Rodriguez after performing during the inauguration of Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Biden Sworn-in as 46th President of the United States, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 20 Jan 2021
Southampton, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Birthday boy Alex Rodriguez and Superstar Jennifer Lopez celebrated his special day with a fancy lunch at the Shinnecock Country Club in Southampton, followed by a round of golf. *Shot on July 27, 2020* Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The trolling from some game attendees could have been brought on because of the fact that Alex used to be a part of the New York Yankees, a team known for often being put up against the Red Sox, causing a rivalry with fans.  Ben, Jennifer’s on-again love, is also known to be a huge Red Sox fan and even refused to wear a Yankees hat in his 2014 movie, Gone Girl.

Before her breakup with Alex earlier this year, Jennifer dated Ben from 2002 until 2004 and they even got engaged. She moved on romantically with others, including Alex, whom she started dating in 2017. They also got engaged but by April 2021, things were over and she was soon spotted hanging with Ben again, rekindling their old relationship.

Alex recently showed off his lightheartedness about his breakup with Jennifer when he joked about being single during a clip about the Tampa Bay Rays players eating popcorn. “It’s not the first time people had been eating popcorn in the middle of the game,” Kevin Burkhardt commented live on FOX Sports, prompting Alex’s hilarious reply. “KB, that’s maybe why I’m single,” he said.