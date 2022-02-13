Kourtney Kardashian & Son Reign, 7, Get Suited Up For Valentine’s Day Dance

Her little gentleman! Kourtney Kardashian and son Reign, 6, looked too cute as the pair dressed up together for a Valentine’s Day dance. See the heartwarming pics, here!

With Feb. 14 on the horizon, Kourtney Kardashian has some sweet plans with a man in her life: that is, a Valentine’s Day dance with her son Reign, 7. The star, 42, looked classy and stylish in a red and black ensemble complete with a printed blouse in new photos shared to her Instagram. Little Reign, growing up as fast as can be, was a handsome date in a black suit and bowtie, and in one of the photo’s Kourtney sweetly knelt down to plant a kiss on her son’s nose.

Kourtney and Reign made an adorable duo in the photos shared on Feb. 13. Though little Reign was a bit camera shy, holding mom Kourtney’s hand tightly, he opened up in a later slide as he goofily growled at the camera. Reign even nailed the Kardashian smize in a straight-faced shot where he was the mirror image of dad Scott Disick. Kourtney, who shares Reign with ex-husband Scott, opted for a romantic business casual ensemble, pairing a printed black-and-red top with red-hot flared pants complete with zipper detailing. She sweetly paired the shots from their mother-son outing with adorable videos of Charlie Brown.

Kourtney has made time with Reign a priority, along with her other two kids Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9. She shared a sweet message celebrating Mason and Reign on their shared birthday of Dec. 14, gushing that she “couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for sons.” And on Jan. 3, Kourtney was seen enjoying a beach walk with Penelope and Reign alongside fiancé Travis Barker, to who Kourtney has been engaged since last November.

Travis and Kourtney have made it a priority to bring together their families; Travis also has children from a previous marriage with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16. Last Christmas, HolllywoodLife even learned exclusively that Kourtney bought gifts not only for her own children but for Travis’ as well. In this family, it’s clear that there’s more than enough love to go around!