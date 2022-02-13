See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian & Son Reign, 7, Get Suited Up For Valentine’s Day Dance

kourtney kardashian reign disick
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Kourtney Kardashian and Reign Disick Kourtney Kardsahian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Sep 2018 Kourtney Kardsahian enjoys the rides as she takes the kids to Malibu
Kourtney Kardashian was spotted visiting a toy store and heading to launch at Taverna Tony with daughter Reign in Malibu, CA. 16 Mar 2019 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian was spotted visiting a toy store and heading to launch at Taverna Tony with daughter Reign in Malibu, CA. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA382198_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Reign head to the Erewhon healthy grocery store and bump into Willow Smith after 'Sunday Services' in Calabasas, CA ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 30 Jun 2019 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Reign head to the Erewhon healthy grocery store and bump into Willow Smith after 'Sunday Services' in Calabasas, CA. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA456201_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - TV personality Kourtney Kardashian made time to stop and see her kids at the dance studio before heading out on a dinner date with her new boyfriend Luka Sabbat in Studio City. *Shot on October 2, 2018*Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Reign DisickBACKGRID USA 3 OCTOBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: CPR / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.

Her little gentleman! Kourtney Kardashian and son Reign, 6, looked too cute as the pair dressed up together for a Valentine’s Day dance. See the heartwarming pics, here!

With Feb. 14 on the horizon, Kourtney Kardashian has some sweet plans with a man in her life: that is, a Valentine’s Day dance with her son Reign, 7. The star, 42, looked classy and stylish in a red and black ensemble complete with a printed blouse in new photos shared to her Instagram. Little Reign, growing up as fast as can be, was a handsome date in a black suit and bowtie, and in one of the photo’s Kourtney sweetly knelt down to plant a kiss on her son’s nose.

 

Kourtney and Reign made an adorable duo in the photos shared on Feb. 13. Though little Reign was a bit camera shy, holding mom Kourtney’s hand tightly, he opened up in a later slide as he goofily growled at the camera. Reign even nailed the Kardashian smize in a straight-faced shot where he was the mirror image of dad Scott Disick. Kourtney, who shares Reign with ex-husband Scott, opted for a romantic business casual ensemble, pairing a printed black-and-red top with red-hot flared pants complete with zipper detailing. She sweetly paired the shots from their mother-son outing with adorable videos of Charlie Brown.

Kourtney has made time with Reign a priority, along with her other two kids Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9. She shared a sweet message celebrating Mason and Reign on their shared birthday of Dec. 14, gushing that she “couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for sons.” And on Jan. 3, Kourtney was seen enjoying a beach walk with Penelope and Reign alongside fiancé Travis Barker, to who Kourtney has been engaged since last November.

Related Gallery

Cutest Kardashian Kids: See Photos Of Dream, Saint & More

North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Feb 2022
North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Feb 2022
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have dinner with Mason at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles, CA. Kourtney was wearing pajamas and a Blink 182 band t-shirt. Shot on 02/07/22.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 8 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Travis and Kourtney have made it a priority to bring together their families; Travis also has children from a previous marriage with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16. Last Christmas, HolllywoodLife even learned exclusively that Kourtney bought gifts not only for her own children but for Travis’ as well. In this family, it’s clear that there’s more than enough love to go around!