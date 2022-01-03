Penelope Disick, 9, Adorably Trolls Little Bro Reign, 7, On TikTok As Only Famous Siblings Could 

Penelope Disick showed off her new, wine-colored hair style in a TikTok with a hilarious message for her little brother, Reign.

Penelope Disick sweetly trolled her little brother, Reign, 7, in a new TikTok video, showing off her brand new red-colored ‘do. The 9-year-old took to the short video platform to tease her younger sibling, writing, “When my brother says where is your candy stash I say–” and mouthing the words to someone responding, “I know something you don’t … I know something you will never know!”

The daughter of Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Scott Disick, 38, also rocked a hip fit for the video clip, sporting an oversized blue sweatshirt with a cartoon dog on the front and light blue pants, covering her long, deep red locks with a stylish black hat.

Penelope definitely wanted a big change after Christmas! The youngster decided to dye her hair red and revealed her hair makeover in a TikTok video on Dec. 27. She started out the video with her natural brunette hair and then showed her entire hair makeover process, revealing the before and after.

Penelope hopped on to the “To The Salon” TikTok trend to show the hair transformation, sharing a behind-the-scenes look of everything from the hairstylist painting the dye onto her hair to her blow-drying the finished product. Before revealing the process, Penelope had revealed her hair makeover in an earlier TikTok. This also wan’t the first time Penelope has gone for a bold red look. She dyed her hair red back in August 2021.

Ever since making she and her mom’s joint TikTok account public in November, the middle child of Kourtney and Scott has been having a whole lot of fun on the app. On Dec. 8, she pretended to scream as she appeared in the middle of her morning routine, mimicking a TikTok meme that made the rounds at that time. The camera shook chaotically while Penelope had a chunky, green face mask slathered across her skin and her hair twisted up into a scarf. In the next scene, she rocked chic braided pigtails and a tee shirt as she lip-synced to Timbaland’s verse in the Aaliyah song “Are You That Somebody?” She then poked fun at herself, captioning the post, “Mom is staring at me.”

The joint account between mom and her kiddo is full of cute family moments, showing Penelope often lip-sync with cousin North West, 8, goofing around with brother Mason Disick, 11, and dancing as Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker, 46, share a smooch in the background.