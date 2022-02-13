Kanye West Makes Surprise Cameo In McDonalds Super Bowl Ad: Watch

The rapper made a quick appearance in the Golden Arches’ Super Bowl commercial, trying to decide what to get at the drive thru.

Kanye West is clearly lovin’ it! The 44-year-old rapper made a quick and surprising cameo during a commercial for McDonalds Super Bowl LVI ad on Sunday February 13. The rapper was seen pulling up to the drive-thru in a futuristic-looking car, trying to decide what he should get before the big game’s kick-off.

Like the other folks featured in the commercial, Kanye was seen leaning into the drive thru and simply saying, “Can I get uhhh?” The Donda rapper was wearing an all-black outfit, as he leaned out of the over-sized vehicle. He sported a leather jacket (that matched his pants) over a gray hoodie. He accessorized with a set of black sunglasses.The commercial then cut back to the first woman featured, and she said that she wanted a 10-piece chicken McNuggets, before freezing up again when the employee asked what sauce she wanted.

The Mickey D’s ad is not the only Super Bowl related-news for Yeezy. Kanye is also attending the big game in person with his kids North, 8, and Saint, 6. The My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper attended the championship at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, along with fellow rap superstar Tyga. He posted a video with the view from his seats before kick off, along with brief shots of North and Saint, looking ready for the Rams and Bengals to start playing. Both the little ones were fiddling with white Nike gloves, and their dad mentioned it in his caption. “GOT THE GLOVES BEFORE THE GAME,” he wrote.

The ad came amid the public disses the rapper has posted against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian‘s beau Pete Davidson on his Instagram. Amid the fallout, Ye has also gone after his Kids See Ghosts collaborator Kid Cudi and Pete’s rocker buddy Machine Gun Kelly in a series of Instagram posts. In one of his posts, the “All Of The Lights” rapper also mentioned how he hadn’t intended for his family drama to overshadow the Super Bowl. “I DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED,” he wrote.