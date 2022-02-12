Kid Cudi Claps Back After Kanye Says He Dropped Him From Album Over Pete Davidson Friendship

Kid Cudi had no time for an Instagram callout from Kanye, claiming he dropped Cudi from ‘Donda’ over his friendship with ‘you know who.’ Cudi’s response? Kanye’s a ‘dinosaur.’

There’s one celebrity who doesn’t have any time for Kanye West‘s divorce or Donda 2 drama: Kid Cudi. The rapper seemed amused and unbothered after he found himself the target of Kanye’s latest Instagram rant, alleging Kanye will be removing Cudi from the album. Cudi’s response? “Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about your albums since I met you.”

In the message, scrawled in permanent marker, Ye claimed the decision came because Cudi is friends with “you know who.” The reference clearly pointed to Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson, whose romance with Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian is getting serious. Though Cudi didn’t confirm nor deny his thoughts on the Kim-Kanye-Pete drama, he finished his comment up with a simple message to his once-frequent collaborator and friend: “Ima pray for you brother.”

Kanye also wrote “we all speak in Billie language now,” to close out his rant, likely hinting at Billie Eilish‘s veiled comment earlier this week at an Atlanta concert, where she seemingly called out Travis Scott‘s Astroworld response while checking in on a fan. Kanye came roaring to ally Travis’ defense after the incident, threatening to drop out of Coachella unless Billie apologizes for her words. Like Cudi, Billie didn’t have time for the petty Insta drama, commenting: “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

Kanye’s erratic behavior has been on the rise as his ugly, public feud with Kim continues. From alleging Kim attempted to kidnap their children to begging “God please bring our family back together” on Instagram, Kanye’s actions have been all over the place. Cudi’s nonchalant response made one thing clear: when it comes to social media drama, the two rappers have very different philosophies. Though the Future-produced ‘Donda 2’ remains nothing more but an announcement, only time will tell if Kanye keeps his word and doesn’t work with Cudi.