Beyonce Slays In Sheer Red Jumpsuit For New Look From Ivy Park Valentine’s Day Line

Heating things up! The Queen Bey flaunted her hourglass figure in a sexy, sheer, pink, and red look from her holiday collection.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and Beyonce has plenty of outfit inspiration for anyone in need. The diva, 40, put her stunning curves on display while modeling a super sexy pink and red outfit from her own Ivy Park collection on Instagram on Feb. 10. There, the “Formation” singer looked ultra-chic as she slipped into a sheer red bodysuit that hugged every inch of her bombshell body. Though the catsuit covered her arms and legs, it was designed to perfectly show off the starlet’s silhouette.

While the look fit her like a glove, Beyonce’s outfit hid her cleavage and derriere with a pink bandeau and crimson briefs, while red heels elevated the look below. The “Halo” singer went bold with her hair and makeup, trading her usually long locks for a blunt caramel-blonde bob with fringe and painting her pout a rich red. For the snapshots, the mother of three struck a pose against a stark black background which served to highlight her hourglass figure. Keeping flirty in the caption, she wrote, “BEY MINE” along with information about where the collection could be found.

It wasn’t the first sexy look the star had given fans into the collection. Earlier in the month, the beauty wowed while wearing a plunging red jumpsuit in another promo photo for the seasonal collection. The new Valentine’s Day collection came out online on Feb. 9 and was released in stores on Feb. 10. “The capsule collection’s design touchpoints are rooted in Beyoncé’s love of athleticism and fashion, merged with adidas’ performance and innovation,” the brand explained in a statement. “The references culminate in a collection of silhouettes that are sporty, stylish, and above all, unique.”

The sexy photoshoot comes just days after Bey received her very first Oscar nomination for the song “Be Alive” from King Richard, the Will Smith-fronted film about Venus and Serena Williams‘ father. Fans can see if Beyonce takes home her first Academy Awards on March 27, 2022.