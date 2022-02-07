See Pic

Beyonce Rocks A Blunt Bob With Bangs & Stuns In Plunging Jumpsuit For New Ivy Park Ad

Beyonce
Entertainment Director

For her latest Ivy Park ad, Beyonce went for a bold hair makeover that included a blunt bob with bangs. The singer also slayed in a seriously fierce plunging jumpsuit.

Beyonce, 40, is really feeling the Valentine’s Day vibes this year! The “Crazy In Love” singer rocked a fierce outfit for her newest Ivy Park ad. But we have to talk about her hair makeover in her latest promotional photo.

Beyonce decided to go for a very different look for her latest ad. She wore a wig that was styled into a blunt bob with bangs. Just days before, Bey posted photos with her long, natural hair while modeling new Ivy Park apparel.

Beyonce
Beyonce modeling for Ivy Park. (adidas.co.uk/ivypark / MEGA)

The singer wore a red plunging jumpsuit that was cinched at the waist with a belt for her latest ad. Beyonce also styled the jumpsuit with a red and black cape over her left shoulder and paired it with a matching clutch. She topped her whole look off with a bold red lip. The look was posted on the Ivy Park Instagram account with the Valentine’s Day-esque caption, “BEY MINE.” 

This look is from her new IVY HEART collaborative collection with adidas. The new collection, which is inspired by all things love, will be available on February 9 and select stores globally on February 10.

“The capsule collection’s design touch points are rooted in Beyoncé’s love of athleticism and fashion, merged with adidas’ performance and innovation,” a statement about the new collection read. “The references culminate in a collection of silhouettes that are sporty, stylish, and above all, unique.”

Beyonce modeled another fashionable look from the IVY HEART collection on her personal Instagram page. The “Halo” singer wore a red velvet crop top along with matching pants and a jacket. All included bright red stripes down the sides. The loungewear is perfect for a cozy night in. Bey’s long hair fell in loose waves, and she carried that bright red lip over into these photos as well. When it comes to who is the queen of Valentine’s Day 2022, it’s most definitely Beyonce!