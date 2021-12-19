See Pics

Beyonce Rocks Sexy Blue Latex Bodysuit With Deep V Cut In Latest Ivy Park Campaign – Photos

Beyonce hits the tennis court and serves up an all-star cast for the launch of her new adidas x IVY PARK “HALLS of IVY” collection. The superstar singer is joined by Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s children, Deacon and Ava Phillippe, basketball stars James Harden and Jalen Green and the late Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia for the campaign, which also features a cast of diverse models. The “inclusive” collection aims to “unite all people, regardless of background, class, color or creed, as a community that fosters each individual’s creative endeavor” and is made for both adults and children. It features adidas x IVY PARK’s signature vibrant color palette, with glen plaids, houndstooth patterns and structural tailoring. Highlights include a patchwork puffer, a sequin duster, a bralette, a pair of knitted pants, a romper, a faux leather skirt and a bodysuit. The footwear part of the collection features the IVP Savage sneaker. HALLS of IVY is described as “the figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be.” The fifth IVY PARK collection launches exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours of December 9 and is followed by a wider global launch on December 10. *BYLINE: adidas x IVY PARK/Mega. 01 Dec 2021 Pictured: Beyonce models the adidas x IVY PARK “HALLS of IVY” collection. *BYLINE adidas x IVY PARK/Mega. Photo credit: adidas x IVY PARK/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA809996_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bow down! Queen B showed off her impeccable fashion sense in a skintight ensemble to promote her latest Ivy Park clothing collection.

Beyonce proved once again why her legion of fans call her “Queen B.” The pop superstar, 40, looked every inch the high fashion model in her latest promotional photo for her Halls of Ivy collection. The collaboration between her label Ivy Park and Adidas gives the “Halo” singer a chance to show off her impeccable style. And she did exactly that! Taking to the Ivy Park Instagram page on December 18, Beyonce rocked a deep blue latex bodysuit with a plunging neckline and matching oversized earrings. She wrapped herself up in a sparkling metallic jacket that featured a silver and black houndstooth pattern. The sophisticated look was complete with her chestnut tresses laying long and loose around her shoulders.

The dazzling post comes after the Grammy-winning singer brought in her family to help advertise the new collection. Just last week, Beyonce let her daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, try their hand at modeling, as they posed for their life in matching two-piece crop and legging sets featuring a black and white houndstooth pattern. The little ladies stole the show!

Blue Ivy and Rumire weren’t the only pair of Hollywood royalty to join in the fun! Beyonce also recruited Reese Witherspoon, and Ryan Phillippe’s daughter Ava, 22, and son Deacon, 18, for the Halls of Ivy photo shoot. The six photographs of the camera-ready siblings were posted on the Ivy Park Instagram account on Dec 3 with the caption, “Welcome @AvaPhillippe and @DeaconPhillippe to the Halls Of Ivy.”

Beyonce rocked a bright green bodysuit on the tennis court in another shot. (adidas x IVY PARK/Mega)

Natalia BryantJames Harden, and Jalen Green are also featured in the Halls of Ivy campaign, making it quite the diverse showcase. According to a press release, Halls Of Ivy “unites all people, regardless of background, class, color or creed, as a community that fosters each individual’s creative endeavor. Not bound by any labels or format, HALLS of IVY is the figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be. Described by some as a club, others as a collective, HALLS of IVY is a boundless, unconfined place where everyone is welcome.”