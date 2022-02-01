See Pics

Beyonce Rocks Velvet Crop Top & Matching Pants From New Ivy Park Line

Beyonce
adidas.co.uk/ivypark / MEGA
Beyonce looks stunning as she models her new adidas x Ivy Park collection. The singer, 39, showcases the "Drip 2", range which includes apparel, featuring several pieces with inclusive sizing and gender-neutral performance gear, footwear, accessories. It is available exclusively on adidas.com and adidas app on October 29th and at retail on October 30th.
Beyonce hits the tennis court and serves up an all-star cast for the launch of her new adidas x IVY PARK "HALLS of IVY" collection. The superstar singer is joined by Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's children, Deacon and Ava Phillippe, basketball stars James Harden and Jalen Green and the late Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia for the campaign, which also features a cast of diverse models. The "inclusive" collection aims to "unite all people, regardless of background, class, color or creed, as a community that fosters each individual's creative endeavor" and is made for both adults and children. It features adidas x IVY PARK's signature vibrant color palette, with glen plaids, houndstooth patterns and structural tailoring. Highlights include a patchwork puffer, a sequin duster, a bralette, a pair of knitted pants, a romper, a faux leather skirt and a bodysuit. The footwear part of the collection features the IVP Savage sneaker. HALLS of IVY is described as "the figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be." The fifth IVY PARK collection launches exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours of December 9 and is followed by a wider global launch on December 10.
Beyonce stars in the new adidas x Ivy Park campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. The "Ivy Park Rodeo" collection celebrates the impact of Black men and women on American Western culture and their continued influence on the American Rodeo. It features 58 adult apparel styles, five adult footwear styles and 13 different accessories, billed as "a bold celebration of classic Americana reimagined for today" and "a refreshingly contemporary take on classic Western wear. The collection features dark denim fabrics and washed heavy French terry materials throughout, elevated with unique denim monograms and bold purple glow cow prints - as well as the famous adidas stripes. Highlights include a denim body suit and wide leg snap pant, denim chaps and a denim tracksuit. It is the fourth Ivy Park collection from Beyonce and adidas and also features kids' apparel for the first time. Ivy Park Rodeo launches exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours on August 19, followed by a wider global launch on August 20.
Entertainment Director

Beyonce is a vision in red! The singer stunned in an all-velvet outfit that included a matching jacket, crop top, and pants.

Beyonce, 40, is giving off major Valentine’s Day vibes with her latest outfit. The “Halo” singer showed off a romantic and cozy outfit from her new Ivy Park collection. She sizzled in a matching velvet jacket, crop top, and pants. She captioned the photos with a simple “Ivy” along with the heart emoji.

Beyonce posed for a series of photos she then posted on Instagram. She paired her all-red outfit with a bold red lip. Her voluminous blonde curls were on full display. In a couple of photos, Beyonce rocked heart-shaped sunglasses and a red hat to give off a whole V-Day aesthetic.

The singer recently slayed in a sexy latex bodysuit for another Ivy Park campaign, the Halls of Ivy collection. In the promotional photo, Beyonce also had on a sequined jacket and huge blue earrings.

When it comes to Ivy Park, Beyonce loves to involve her daughters. For the Halls of Ivy collection, Beyonce modeled matching houndstooth crop top and leggings with daughters Blue Ivy, 10, and Rumi, 4. While Bey had Rumi on her hip, Blue Ivy stood tall with a soccer ball behind them. The campaign video also featured famous celebrity kids like Natalia Bryant, 19, Ava Phillippe, 22, Deacon Phillippe, 18, and more.

Queen Bey is a fashion icon, no matter the situation. For JAY-Z’s 52nd birthday dinner, Beyonce wowed in a sparkling Balenciaga x Gucci coat that she paired with a pair of silver pants and boots. She topped off her look with gloves that matched her pants, stunning nails, hoop earrings, and a sparkling purse.

She also shared a sweet PDA moment with JAY-Z during his birthday celebration. They kissed before JAY-Z made Beyonce giggle as they snuggled together at the table. Their power couple status is unparalleled!

Beyonce
Beyonce in a promotional photo for her Ivy Park collection. (adidas.co.uk/ivypark / MEGA)

Beyonce is a jack of all trades — a singer, a fashion designer, a businesswoman, a mom. It’s no surprise she was named one of Forbes‘ “Most Powerful Women” of 2021. Beyonce made the list at #76.