Beyonce Rocks Velvet Crop Top & Matching Pants From New Ivy Park Line

Beyonce is a vision in red! The singer stunned in an all-velvet outfit that included a matching jacket, crop top, and pants.

Beyonce, 40, is giving off major Valentine’s Day vibes with her latest outfit. The “Halo” singer showed off a romantic and cozy outfit from her new Ivy Park collection. She sizzled in a matching velvet jacket, crop top, and pants. She captioned the photos with a simple “Ivy” along with the heart emoji.

Beyonce posed for a series of photos she then posted on Instagram. She paired her all-red outfit with a bold red lip. Her voluminous blonde curls were on full display. In a couple of photos, Beyonce rocked heart-shaped sunglasses and a red hat to give off a whole V-Day aesthetic.

The singer recently slayed in a sexy latex bodysuit for another Ivy Park campaign, the Halls of Ivy collection. In the promotional photo, Beyonce also had on a sequined jacket and huge blue earrings.

When it comes to Ivy Park, Beyonce loves to involve her daughters. For the Halls of Ivy collection, Beyonce modeled matching houndstooth crop top and leggings with daughters Blue Ivy, 10, and Rumi, 4. While Bey had Rumi on her hip, Blue Ivy stood tall with a soccer ball behind them. The campaign video also featured famous celebrity kids like Natalia Bryant, 19, Ava Phillippe, 22, Deacon Phillippe, 18, and more.

Queen Bey is a fashion icon, no matter the situation. For JAY-Z’s 52nd birthday dinner, Beyonce wowed in a sparkling Balenciaga x Gucci coat that she paired with a pair of silver pants and boots. She topped off her look with gloves that matched her pants, stunning nails, hoop earrings, and a sparkling purse.

She also shared a sweet PDA moment with JAY-Z during his birthday celebration. They kissed before JAY-Z made Beyonce giggle as they snuggled together at the table. Their power couple status is unparalleled!

Beyonce is a jack of all trades — a singer, a fashion designer, a businesswoman, a mom. It’s no surprise she was named one of Forbes‘ “Most Powerful Women” of 2021. Beyonce made the list at #76.