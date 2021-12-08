Beyonce Kisses JAY-Z In Rare PDA Photos From His 52nd Birthday Dinner

PDA alert! In her latest Instagram photo dump, Beyonce shared a series of photos of herself and JAY-Z from his birthday celebration — including some shots of the pair kissing!

Beyonce took to Instagram to share some photos from JAY-Z‘s birthday dinner earlier this month. Although she didn’t specifically reference the birthday in the snaps, there was one shot of the rapper smiling with a delicious-looking cake in front of him. Jay turned 52 earlier this month — on Dec. 4 — and his proud wife was clearly by his side to celebrate!

Of course, Bey still managed to steal the show during her hubby’s big night. She looked beyond incredible in a sparkling, silver Balenciaga x Gucci coat, which she paired with a pair of silver pants and boots. She even had gloves to match the pants, and sunglasses that were silver-rimmed to go with the ensemble. Bey completed her look with her hair in loose waves, and accessorized with hoop earrings and a crystal-encrusted purse.

Some of the photos in Beyonce’s photo dump were taken ahead the couple’s night out, showing off their full outfits before they headed out the door. However, Beyonce also shared a series of snaps from the dinner table, including a montage of photos of herself and Jay packing on the PDA. In two pics, he’s kissing her on the cheek, and in another, they’re full-on making out. Beyonce has a huge smile on her face and looks giddy as she enjoys the sweet moment with her husband.

It’s not very often that Beyonce lets fans into her private moments with JAY-Z like this, so fans were definitely excited about it. Meanwhile, at the end of November, she also gave us a glimpse at her two daughters, Blue Ivy Carter, 9, and Rumi Carter, 4, in a new ad for her clothing line, Ivy Park. Although fans see Blue quite often, the ad was a rare chance for fans to see Rumi, who is growing up to look just like her big sister!