Anne-Marie Falls Down Stairs During Electric BRIT Awards Performance: Watch

Anne-Marie took a small spill while onstage at the 2022 BRIT Awards, but quickly recovered for the stellar performance!

Anne-Marie had to make a quick recovery at the 2022 BRIT Awards on Tuesday February 8. The 30-year-old English singing sensation lost her balance while making her grand entrance for a collaborative performance of her hit “Kiss My (Uh Oh)” with KSI and Digital Farm Animals. She quickly bounced back from flub!

As she walked out of a glowing heart-shaped pod, Anne-Marie wore a shining red mini-dress and black boots that were definitely tough to walk in. As she walked off the steps, it seemed like she missed and took a pretty tough spill. Even though it may have been painful, it was barely noticeable in her vocal delivery. She sang the next line while on one knee, and she kept singing her heart out for the rest of the performance!

Anne-Marie has been hot off the success of her 2021 album Therapy, which she dropped in July. The album featured collaborations with a wide variety of pop superstars, including One Direction’s Niall Horan on the midpaced pop ballad “Our Song.” She also teamed up with the girl group Little Mix for the super catchy single “Kiss My Uh Oh.”

Other than her latest album, Anne-Marie had quite a busy 2021. She replaced American hitmaker Meghan Trainor on the beloved singing competition The Voice UK at the top of the year. Not only did she make her debut on the singing competition, she ended up leading the team with the series’ winner Craig Eddie on it to victory.

Anne-Marie’s made a huge rise to fame since her 2018 debut album Speak Your Mind, which boasted some of her collaborations with major artists like the masked producer Marshmello, who worked on her hit “FRIENDS.” The deluxe edition of Speak Your Mind also included the Clean Bandit song “Rockabye,” which she sang guest vocals for in 2016, along with reggae star Sean Paul. Other than the hit singles, Anne-Marie was dubbed the “next big thing,” by Radio Disney, and that same year, Anne-Marie also came out as bisexual during an interview with The Line of Best Fit

On the heels of her amazing BRIT Awards performance, Anne-Marie has also been gearing up for her 2022 “Dysfunctional Tour,” which will take her across the pond to venues across the United States, before she returns to Europe for a run of shows in Ireland, the UK, Lithuania, Poland, and Austria.