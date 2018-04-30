Anne-Marie: 5 Things To Know About Rising Pop Star Who Just Came Out As Bi-Sexual

Anne-Marie just revealed that she’s bisexual amidst the major excitement about her debut album! Here’s 5 key facts about the pop star who NEEDS to be on your radar!

1. Anne-Marie is an English singer/songwriter. — The 27-year-old grew up in Essex, England, where her mother is originally from. Anne-Marie’s been a performer since a young age, as she appeared in two West End productions — Les Misérables when she was six, and Whistle Down the Wind at age 12, alongside her friend and fellow singer Jessie J. Anne-Marie also attended Palmer’s College in Thurrock as a teenager

2. She came out as bisexual on April 25, 2018. — “I’ve never ever just been attracted to men. I’ve never just been attracted to women,” she told The Line of Best Fit. “I’ve never felt the need to tell anyone that I’m bisexual.’ Before adding: ‘I don’t feel like I am. I just feel like I’m attracted to who I like. ‘I honestly feel like everyone is like that.” Anne-Marie opens up more about sexuality on her track “Perfect,” which was created to “normalize and honor perceived difference.”

The singer finds it difficult to be vocal about her personal life to the public, which is why she incorporates those types of details in her songs. ”It’s quite scary to tell everyone my personal stories but also it feels like I’m letting off a little steam at the same time,” she said. “Also I love to help people who are in the same situation. So if they are going through a bad time they can feel empowered. I write my songs as if I’m the strong one, so hopefully they feel good after listening to them.”

3. You may have heard Anne-Marie’s music before she recently made headlines. — You’re about to have an “ah-ha” moment because Anne-Marie is the voice behind Marshmello‘s 2018 track, “Friends” and Clean Bandit‘s “Rockabye,” which also features Sean Paul.

4. Her debut album titled “Speak Your Mind” dropped on April 27, 2018. — Anne-Marie’s full-length debut album features two already-platinum singles [in the UK], “Ciao Adios” and “Alarm”. The album also features her latest track, “2002,” which was co-written with her friend of over a decade, Ed Sheeran. The album also includes her collaboration with Marshmello, “Friends”.

5. She wasn’t always a singer… — Anne-Marie is a decorated karate champion. She practiced Shotokan karate at the age of nine. In 2002, she won Double Gold in the Funakoshi Shotokan Karate Association World Championships. In 2007, she won Gold and Silver in the Funakoshi Shotokan Karate Association World Championships, and then Gold in the United Kingdom Traditional Karate Federation National Championships. Nonetheless, her karate training has downsized as her music career has taken off.