Fashion

J.Lo Rocks Insanely Plunging Jumpsuit Past Her Belly Button For ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover

jennifer lopez
Chrisean Rose for Rolling Stone
Jennifer Lopez Films Scenes for Hustlers in NYC Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5075815 290319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Jennifer Lopez coming out of a hotel in NYC Jennifer Lopez in New York City, USA - 03 Feb 2022
Jennifer Lopez is seen at The Today Show Jennifer Lopez arrives at NBC, New York, USA - 03 Feb 2022
Jennifer Lopez is seen outside NBC arriving for The Today Show Jennifer Lopez is seen outside NBC, New York, USA - 03 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 46 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Jennifer Lopez looked sexier than ever when she rocked a massively plunging bodysuit for the cover of ‘Rolling Stone.’

Jennifer Lopez, 52, always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears, but her outfit on the cover of Rolling Stone may just be her sexiest look to date. The Marry Me actress looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a long-sleeve black Balmain Spring 2022 Pantsuit with a plunging neckline and cutouts on her waist.

jennifer lopez
Jennifer Lopez slayed the cover of ‘Rolling Stone’ when she rocked this plunging jumpsuit. (Chrisean Rose for Rolling Stone)
jennifer lopez
JLo showed off her fabulous figure in a plunging Balmain Spring 2022 Pantsuit with a pair of hoop earrings. (Chrisean Rose for Rolling Stone)

JLo’s one-piece featured a V-neckline that was so plunging, it ended all the way past her belly button. As if her outfit couldn’t get any sexier, the jumpsuit had two massive cutouts on the side of her waist.

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lopez's Hottest Swimsuit Photos: See Her In Bikinis & More

Singer Jennifer Lopez hits the pool with her entourage at their hotel in Miami, Florida on August 30, 2012. Lopez enjoyed tanning and relaxing on the lounge chairs while her son Max, daughter Emme and her boyfriend Casper Smart took a dip and played in the pool. Pictured: JENNIFER LOPEZ,CASPER SMART,JENNIFER LOPEZ CASPER SMART Ref: SPL428259 300812 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Actress Jennifer Lopez seen relaxing in Miami Beach, FL. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL1277134 060516 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jennifer Lopez all day filming music video and as a wrap up she and extras jump in the ocean in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Pictured: jennifer lopez Ref: SPL538163 050513 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights

She accessorized her look with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti Black Leather Betty Sandals, a Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Medium Bone Cuff, and a pair of Jennifer Fisher 3 Teardrop Lilly Hoops Earrings.

jennifer lopez
In another photo, JLo put her toned legs on display in a nude bodysuit with a matching sheer cardigan & a pair of nude heels. (Chrisean Rose for Rolling Stone)

In another sexy photo from the shoot, JLo showed off her incredibly toned legs in a sexy nude Herve Leger ensemble. She threw on a skintight bodysuit with a high neck and a corset bodice that put her toned abs and tiny waist on display.

She opted out of wearing no pants with the one-piece and added a sheer cardigan on top. She topped her look off with sheer pointed-toe Jessica Rich pumps.

In another outfit from the shoot, Jlo rocked a skintight pearly white jumpsuit with a halter neckline that had a gold medallion at the neck.

The bodice of the one-piece featured a keyhole cutout at the chest and a thick, royal blue leather belt cinched in her tiny waist. The bottom half of the jumpsuit featured skinny leggings and she topped her look off with clear PVC mule pumps.