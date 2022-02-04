See Pics

Jennifer Lopez Wears Cinched Black Coat & Stilettos Walking Through Times Square In The Rain

Jennifer Lopez
Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez Films Scenes for Hustlers in NYC Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5075815 290319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Jennifer Lopez coming out of a hotel in NYC Jennifer Lopez in New York City, USA - 03 Feb 2022
Jennifer Lopez is seen at The Today Show Jennifer Lopez arrives at NBC, New York, USA - 03 Feb 2022
Jennifer Lopez is seen outside NBC arriving for The Today Show Jennifer Lopez is seen outside NBC, New York, USA - 03 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 46 Photos.
News Writer

Jennifer Lopez looked every inch the classic Hollywood movie star, as she flashed her megawatt smile while taking over the Big Apple in a sophisticated ensemble!

Jennifer Lopez wasn’t going to let a little rain stop her from enjoying her outing in New York City. The 52-year-old actress looked sensational as she was spotted in the Big Apple on Friday (February 3). Sporting a classic black coat with oversized buttons and a sophisticated grey top underneath as well as a BVLGARI Serpanti handbag, the Maid in Manhattan star was a stunning vision as she stomped the wet sidewalks through Times Square. The mother of two kept her trademark chestnut tresses long and loose, as she framed her flawless face with a set of designer sunglasses, also by BVLGARI. Jennifer, you slay once again!

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez stepped out in New York on Feb 3, 2022. (Shutterstock)

The Times Square outing comes after Jennifer stopped by the Today show the day before to chat about her new movie Marry Me. Of course, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were more interested in her recent romantic reunion with Ben Affleck. Savannah asked Jennifer about how the couple reconnected after their first relationship — including an engagement — ended almost 18 years prior. The movie star offered to spill the tea “backstage,” but she did give a few details. “What we learned from the last time is that: love, when you’re lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special, and you have to hold a little bit of that privately, and that’s what we’ve learned, but we’re very happy, if that’s what you’re wondering about,” Jennifer said.

Meanwhile, Ben recently dished on his relationship with Jennifer as well. Calling the reunion a “great story”, Ben joked that he might even “write it all down” one day. “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me,” he told WSJ of getting back together with J.Lo  “And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that.”

Related Gallery

Celebs In Winter Coats -- Photos Of Stars Like Selena Gomez & More Bundling Up

Kim Kardashian seen wearing thigh-high boots while leaving her hotel in New York City on Nov 02, 2021. 02 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA802135_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez flashes a big smile while wearing a flowered dress under a green coat as leaving the View in NYC. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5287822 040222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez looked every inch the movie star in her black coat. (Shutterstock)

“And it is a good story. It’s a great story,” he continued. “And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. And then I’ll light it on fire.” Ben also reflected on what it means to have another shot with the Marry Me actress. “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances.” He went on to explain how learning from one’s failures can often lead to getting another chance. “I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”

 