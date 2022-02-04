Jennifer Lopez Wears Cinched Black Coat & Stilettos Walking Through Times Square In The Rain

Jennifer Lopez looked every inch the classic Hollywood movie star, as she flashed her megawatt smile while taking over the Big Apple in a sophisticated ensemble!

Jennifer Lopez wasn’t going to let a little rain stop her from enjoying her outing in New York City. The 52-year-old actress looked sensational as she was spotted in the Big Apple on Friday (February 3). Sporting a classic black coat with oversized buttons and a sophisticated grey top underneath as well as a BVLGARI Serpanti handbag, the Maid in Manhattan star was a stunning vision as she stomped the wet sidewalks through Times Square. The mother of two kept her trademark chestnut tresses long and loose, as she framed her flawless face with a set of designer sunglasses, also by BVLGARI. Jennifer, you slay once again!

The Times Square outing comes after Jennifer stopped by the Today show the day before to chat about her new movie Marry Me. Of course, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were more interested in her recent romantic reunion with Ben Affleck. Savannah asked Jennifer about how the couple reconnected after their first relationship — including an engagement — ended almost 18 years prior. The movie star offered to spill the tea “backstage,” but she did give a few details. “What we learned from the last time is that: love, when you’re lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special, and you have to hold a little bit of that privately, and that’s what we’ve learned, but we’re very happy, if that’s what you’re wondering about,” Jennifer said.

Meanwhile, Ben recently dished on his relationship with Jennifer as well. Calling the reunion a “great story”, Ben joked that he might even “write it all down” one day. “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me,” he told WSJ of getting back together with J.Lo “And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that.”

“And it is a good story. It’s a great story,” he continued. “And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. And then I’ll light it on fire.” Ben also reflected on what it means to have another shot with the Marry Me actress. “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances.” He went on to explain how learning from one’s failures can often lead to getting another chance. “I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”