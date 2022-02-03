Interview

Jennifer Lopez Playfully Claps Back After Hoda Kotb Asks Her About Ben Affleck Romance

J. Lo hilariously turned the table on the freshly single Hoda Kotb, when the ‘Today’ hosts tried to get all the details about her relationship with ‘The Tender Bar’ star.

Jennifer Lopez called out Hoda Kotb for trying to hide her personal life during a Thursday February 3 interview on Today! While Hoda, 57, and Savannah Guthrie, 50, asked about the 52-year-old singer’s relationship with Ben Affleck49, and complimented her on her beautiful People cover, J.Lo jokingly called out Hoda for trying to block out a corner that had a headline about her recent breakup.

As Hoda held up the recent issue of the magazine, she tried to put her hand over the right hand corner that advertised details of her breakup from her fiancé Joel Schiffman, who she was with for eight years. After Hoda and Savannah had just asked the Marry Me star for details about how she rekindled her flame with The Tender Bar actor, J.Lo couldn’t help but joke with Hoda. “Why do you want to block out the corner? You don’t want to talk about your personal stuff? Is that what it is, Hoda?” she said.

J.Lo had reached across to try to uncover the corner that she was trying to hide. Hoda responded, “Touché!” Savannah also made her own quip about the coincidence. “They call that mutually assured destruction!” she said, before the daytime duo wrapped up their chat with Jennifer. The three ladies all laughed, and the callout was definitely all in good fun!

Earlier in the interview, Savannah asked J.Lo about her relationship with Ben and how the two reconnected years after their first relationship ended. Jennifer offered to tell Hoda and Savannah the details about their reconnection “backstage,” but she did gush a little bit over her boyfriend. “What we learned from the last time is that: love, when you’re lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special, and you have to hold a little bit of that privately, and that’s what we’ve learned, but we’re very happy, if that’s what you’re wondering about,” she said.