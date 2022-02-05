Interview

Jennifer Lopez Says Kids Max & Emme, 13, Are ‘Finding Their Own Identities’ — Watch

West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Ben Affleck go shopping with her daughter Emma at American Rag in Los Angeles on new year’s eve. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 31 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ben Affleck takes his and Jennifer Lopez children shopping in Los Angeles. 11 Dec 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815018_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ben Affleck takes his and Jennifer Lopez children shopping in Los Angeles with his Mom. 18 Dec 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815027_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.

They are who they are! Jennifer Lopez opened up to Jimmy Fallon about how her pre-tween twins Max and Emme are ‘finding their own identities’ when she dropped in on The Tonight Show on Feb. 5.

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez, 52, who stopped in at The Tonight Show on Feb. 5 to promote her new film ‘Marry Me,’ talked raising teenage twins Max and Emme, 13, and how they’re changing from the babies they once were. Opening up to host Jimmy Fallon, 47, JLo lamented that, although she wishes they would still sit on her lap, Max and Emme “need to distance themselves, like ‘It’s my life.'”

jennifer lopez
Jennifer Lopez stopped in at the Tonight Show to promote her new film ‘Marry Me,’ and talked raising teenagers with host Jimmy Fallon. (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

In the interview, Jennifer shared her thoughts about watching her two kids, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 53, grow up and become “adult people in a little body.” She emphasized how her teens “need” to establish themselves away from their superstar mom and make the statement: “‘It’s my life, I have my own identity, I am who I am, this is what I feel about the world, this is what I think.’” However, Jennifer herself proved everyone has some kid in them when Jimmy pointed out her mom in the audience to the star’s delight. Her mom, who J Lo told Jimmy she gets her personality from, looked overjoyed to be at the event, and Jennifer couldn’t help but light up when she saw her. She even joked her mom “still likes me to sit on her lap.”

jennifer lopez
Jennifer Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. (Larry Marano/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Marc Anthony's Kids: See Photos Of The Grammy Winner's Children

Ryan Adrian Muniz, recording artist Marc Anthony and Cristian Marcus Muniz arrive on the red carpet for the 17th annual Latin Grammy Awards at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 17, 2016. Latin Grammy Awards, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - 17 Nov 2016
Jennifer Lopez Leaves Jennifer Klein's Day Of Indulgence With Daughter Emme In Brentwood Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Emme Maribel Muniz Ref: SPL5246139 150821 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz, Maximilian David Muniz and Alex Rodriguez Pegasus World Cup, Hallandale Beach, Florida, USA - 25 Jan 2020

Though Jennifer split from Max and Emme’s dad Marc in 2014, the duo has continued to co-parent the twins even as Jennifer’s rekindled romance with former flame Ben Affleck, 49, heats up. In fact, a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that Marc “just wants Jennifer to be happy.” The source close to Marc continued: “They’ll have an arrangement for the kids that works. They support each other’s wants and needs and make it work.”