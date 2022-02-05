See Pics

J.Lo Bundles Up As She Links Arms With Ben Affleck Out In NYC — Photos

Ben Affleck
BACKGRID
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showing their love while walking at the Hamptons Beach New York a day before of the 4TH Of JulyPictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben AffleckRef: SPL5236271 030721 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Los Angeles, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their exit after lunch with her kids at the Bel Air Hotel on a rainy day in Los Angeles. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 29 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands as they arrive at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 15 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
"The Tender Bar" Los Angeles Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 Hollywood, CA. 12 Dec 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA813479_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 42 Photos.
News Writer

The adorable couple were twinning in matching high tops as they cozied up to one another for their romantic night out in the Big Apple.

Going strong! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took their red-hot romance to the Big Apple! The singer, 52, and her actor beau, 49, were spotted in New York City on Friday (January 4) enjoying a night out on the town. The couple, who rekindled their relationship after ending their engagement almost 18 years ago, looked every inch in love as they linked arms and couldn’t keep their eyes off each other.

Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stepped out in New York on January 4, 2022. (BACKGRID)

The Marry Me star dared to impress in a white winter jacket featuring a fur-lined collar. She rocked a simple, yet chic, white top and matching pants as she stomped the streets in a pair of fresh black-and-white high tops. With her trademark chestnut locks pulled back in a bun, Jennifer framed her face in designer sunglasses. Ben kept it casual and cool in a dark wool jacket and light cardigan, as he twinned with his beautiful partner by sporting similar high tops.

The Big Apple outing comes after Jennifer stopped by the Today show the day before to chat about her new movie Marry Me. Of course, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were more interested in her recent romantic reunion with Ben Affleck. Savannah asked Jennifer about how the couple reconnected after their first relationship — including an engagement — ended almost 18 years prior. The movie star offered to spill the tea “backstage,” but she did give a few details. “What we learned from the last time is that: love, when you’re lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special, and you have to hold a little bit of that privately, and that’s what we’ve learned, but we’re very happy, if that’s what you’re wondering about,” Jennifer said.

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Out With Each Other's Kids -- See Photos

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Ben Affleck go shopping with her daughter Emma at American Rag in Los Angeles on new year’s eve. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 31 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ben Affleck takes his and Jennifer Lopez children shopping in Los Angeles. 11 Dec 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815018_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ben Affleck takes his and Jennifer Lopez children shopping in Los Angeles with his Mom. 18 Dec 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815027_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Meanwhile, Ben recently dished on his relationship with Jennifer as well. Calling the reunion a “great story,” Ben joked that he might even “write it all down” one day. “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me,” he told WSJ of getting back together with J.Lo  “And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that.”

 