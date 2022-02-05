J.Lo Bundles Up As She Links Arms With Ben Affleck Out In NYC — Photos

The adorable couple were twinning in matching high tops as they cozied up to one another for their romantic night out in the Big Apple.

Going strong! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took their red-hot romance to the Big Apple! The singer, 52, and her actor beau, 49, were spotted in New York City on Friday (January 4) enjoying a night out on the town. The couple, who rekindled their relationship after ending their engagement almost 18 years ago, looked every inch in love as they linked arms and couldn’t keep their eyes off each other.

The Marry Me star dared to impress in a white winter jacket featuring a fur-lined collar. She rocked a simple, yet chic, white top and matching pants as she stomped the streets in a pair of fresh black-and-white high tops. With her trademark chestnut locks pulled back in a bun, Jennifer framed her face in designer sunglasses. Ben kept it casual and cool in a dark wool jacket and light cardigan, as he twinned with his beautiful partner by sporting similar high tops.

The Big Apple outing comes after Jennifer stopped by the Today show the day before to chat about her new movie Marry Me. Of course, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were more interested in her recent romantic reunion with Ben Affleck. Savannah asked Jennifer about how the couple reconnected after their first relationship — including an engagement — ended almost 18 years prior. The movie star offered to spill the tea “backstage,” but she did give a few details. “What we learned from the last time is that: love, when you’re lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special, and you have to hold a little bit of that privately, and that’s what we’ve learned, but we’re very happy, if that’s what you’re wondering about,” Jennifer said.

Meanwhile, Ben recently dished on his relationship with Jennifer as well. Calling the reunion a “great story,” Ben joked that he might even “write it all down” one day. “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me,” he told WSJ of getting back together with J.Lo “And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that.”