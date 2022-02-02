​Kerry Washington Shows Off Natural Short Hair & Curls After Hair Makeover

The ‘Scandal’ star debuted a fresh new haircut that puts her shorter hair and natural curls on full-display!

Kerry Washington has an all new hairdo! The 45-year-old actress showed off her latest style with a stunning Instagram photo on Tuesday February 1. The actress went for an all-natural approach and embraced her short and curly hair in a trio of photos. The Ray star was totally gorgeous with the new look, which showed off along with some small hooped-earrings and bright red lipstick in the group of selfies.

In the caption, Kerry celebrated the new look and shouted out her hairstylist Linda V. “Fresh cut. Curls and coils,” she wrote along with a 100 emoji. “Thank[s] to the artist.” The new look was a definite change from other recent looks, which included showing off her long and flowing hair. Either way, with the short or long look, Kerry is complete stunner, and she can pull off any hairstyle she wants!

It’s not the first time that Kerry has gone for a shorter and curlier hairstyle, and the Save The Last Dance actress has gotten her hair cut short on plenty of occasions in the past, like when she rocked an afro in August 2020. She had a slightly shorter look when she shared series of photos in a yellow bikini, while vacationing in the desert in July 2021! It seemed like she’d gone back to a less curly look shortly after though, when she posted a pair of sexy photos in a cheetah-print, one-piece Dolce & Gabbana bathing suit on Instagram in August.

The haircut may have been a belated birthday present to herself. The actress turned 45 a day before posting the three photos. Kerry celebrated her latest trip around the sun with a fun balloon-themed photoshoot, and she wrote a lengthy caption thanking all of her fans and friends for their kind messages. “I’m so excited to spend this next year with you all sharing projects, art, people, causes, & moments that inspire me,” she wrote, before shouting out a bunch of charitable organizations that she supports.