Kerry Washington, 44, Stuns In Cutout Dolce & Gabbana Swimsuit While Hitting The Pool — Photos

Kerry Washington showed off her fabulous figure in a sexy cutout swimsuit while taking a dip in the pool.

When it comes to Kerry Washington, 44, it’s no secret that she has an incredible figure and she proved that when she soaked in the pool while rocking a sexy bathing suit. The actress opted to wear a halterneck gray cheetah print Dolce & Gabbana one-piece swimsuit with a massive cutout on the chest. She posted a slideshow of photos both in and out of the pool with the caption, “Tuesday drip.”

Kerry slicked back her hair in a tight middle-parted low bun and added a sexy metallic silver and black smokey eye, accessorizing with small gold hoop earrings. Kerry is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit on social media.

In fact, just last month, she posed in a tiny yellow bikini while in the desert. She rocked the tiny triangle top and matching side-tie bottoms while in the middle of the desert. One photo showed her looking off into the distance wearing oversized sunglasses, while the second photo pictured her jumping in the air in excitement.

Kerry looked naturally gorgeous as she left her short brown hair down in natural tight curls while her abs and toned legs were on full display. She captioned the photos, “Here comes the sun.” Kerry is always showing off her fabulous figure on social media, and aside from this sexy yellow look, she recently posted a photo of herself in the pool on the 4th of July. She threw on a tiny white and blue floral Peony Swimwear bikini while lounging on a red, white, and blue pool float.

