Kerry Washington Looks Incredible In Neon Yellow Bikini As She Vacations In The Desert – See Pic

Kerry Washington looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she posed in a tiny yellow bikini while sun-bathing in the desert!

Kerry Washington, 44, is in the best shape of her life, and the actress looked absolutely stunning when she posted two photos of herself rocking a neon yellow bikini. She posed in the tiny triangle top and matching side-tie bottoms while in the middle of the desert. One photo showed her looking off into the distance wearing oversized sunglasses, while the second photo pictured her jumping in the air in excitement.

Kerry looked naturally gorgeous as she left her short brown hair down in natural tight curls while her abs and toned legs were on full display. She captioned the photos, “Here comes the sun.” Kerry is always showing off her fabulous figure on social media, and aside from this sexy yellow look, she recently posted a photo of herself in the pool on the 4th of July. She threw on a tiny white and blue floral Peony Swimwear bikini while lounging on a red, white, and blue pool float.

When Kerry isn’t rocking swimsuits, she can be seen in stunning outfits and one of our favorites was her spaghetti strap light blue Jonathan Simkhai button-down dress that was cut out at her tiny waist. What we love most about Kerry is that she’s not afraid to go au naturel and she is usually rocking her hair down in curls.

No matter what Kerry throws on – whether it’s a bikini, a sundress, a T-shirt, or a gown – one thing is for sure – she always manages to pull off the look and make it look fabulous. We absolutely love her tiny yellow bikini and her toned figure looked amazing.