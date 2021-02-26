Halle Berry, 55, Shows Off Hanging Workout Move That Leaves Kerry Washington Stunned

Halle Berry shared photos of herself doing an upside down pull-up from a punching bag! The tough workout left fans stunned including ‘Scandal’ star Kerry Washington, who had ‘many questions.’

Halle Berry, 55, has yet another impressive skill that she can put on her decorated Hollywood resume: upside down pull-ups. The workout enthusiast shared photos of herself rocking a latex bodysuit while doing the difficult workout move in a #FitnessFriday post on Feb. 26. But Halle wasn’t using an ordinary pull-up bar: instead, she looped her legs through the top of a punching bag!

The move left fans in awe, including Halle’s celebrity friends. “OK this is just beyond impressive. How did you get your feet up there?! How do you get down? I have so many questions,” Kerry Washington commented with a string of laughing emojis. Halle offered to share her workout secrets; she responded, “i’ll show you my sweet friend any day you want [heart emoji].”

The Grammy-winning actress wrote the perfect pun in the caption, which she addressed to her personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas: “@peterleethomas and I didn’t want to leave you hangin’ on #FitnessFriday so head to @respin to #respinyourfit.”

Rē•spin is Halle’s “health and wellness platform” that she and her trainer, Peter, launched in Feb. 2020. In addition to selling workout gear, fans can also check out lifestyle and health-related blog posts on the platform. It’s only natural for Halle to run her own fitness platform, seeing that she often shows off her workout moves and routines (like her favorite ones here) in weekly #FitnessFriday posts.

Halle also trains hard for her many movie roles. In 2019, she starred as an ex-assassin in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum alongside Keanu Reeves, which required six months of grueling training that she considered “probably the hardest thing” she had ever done at the time.

Halle then took on another sporty role as an MMA fighter for the movie Bruised, which came out in Sept. 2020. For that film, Halle even received a boxing lesson from UFC fighter Valentina Shevchenko!

Halle doesn’t see all this training and working out as a chore, though. “She doesn’t feel herself when she’s not doing it, because she realizes how beneficial that is and how good it is for the hormones, how good it is for her sleep, how good it is for her,” her trainer, Peter, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in March of 2020, who told us how his famous client is “reversing the clock” at 55 years old.

We caught up with Peter again in Dec. 2020, who told us how to avoid holiday weight gain and broke down how intermittent fasting works. Next, we’re going to need Halle to break down how we too can do an upside down pull-up!