Halle Berry’s Exact Daily Diet Of Veggies, Coconut Oil & More Revealed By Her Personal Trainer

Halle Berry’s personal trainer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY exactly what the star eats & when!

At 52 years young, Halle Berry looks incredible for her age and now, you can follow her exact diet to the tee (and to the MCT — short for medium chain triglycerides). In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Halle’s longtime personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas told us how often she eats and how she balances working out with her meals. “First of all, Halle never eats breakfast,” he told us. “She starts her day with a big glass of water, about 8-12 oz., usually with a little lemon squeezed into it for flavor. And then directly after that, she will take her amino acids. She takes something called Master Amino Pattern by a company called Purium.” He added, “Essentially it is the actual amino acids that build muscle, not the actual food source, because the food first needs to be converted into amino acids to create the muscle. If you imagine your body as a freeway system, these amino acids go straight onto the freeway. It’s the quickest way possible for your body to get these nutrients because nothing has to be digested. ”

After her amino acids intake, Halle will then have a coffee, but she’ll leave a little room for an add-on. “Then, the next thing she has is her coffee, and in her coffee, she adds one to two tablespoons of MCT oil. MCT oil, or medium chain triglycerides, is a big deal for people that follow the ketogenic diet, that’s like the fountain of youth.” Peter went on to say that MCT oil can be found in coconut oil, Ghee or Kerry Gold Grass Fed butter from Ireland.

“Then she will work out, usually an hour to an hour and a half,” Peter went on to tell us. “And if she’s needing a little more energy for her work-out, she will then have something called Can’t Beet This, which is a pre-workout, made primarily from beets, and it has a natural caffeine in it. So that is what she will take before a tough workout or a long day because sometimes the coffee is just not enough.”

Right after her workout, she will have her first meal of the day, basically her breakfast and lunch combined. She has that right after her workout because that is the best time to eat because your body is craving nutrients. The meal should be dense. A lot of the time she will have a steak with a big green salad and not butter lettuce, it has to be dark greens like spinach and kale. Or she will have shredded chicken over a dark green leafy salad. Or she might have two or three eggs, not egg whites, she eats the whole egg because the yolk is very important.”

In addition to avocado (apparently Halle loves it), Halle will also have lots of vegetable and fruit-based snacks. “During the day she will snack on raw organic veggies, like celery and cucumber slices and that sort of thing,” Peter added. “She always has lots of cut up veggies around and it’s great because the kids like to snack on that too. Another snack she has is organic fruit. She likes blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries, those are all good on the ketogenic plan.”

She also likes to have bone broth throughout the day or sometimes as a drink right before bed. Or there are even times she will have that in the morning instead of her coffee. When does she eat the bone broth, she barely gets it from the store because it’s so much better to have it fresh, from scratch. A lot of the times you can go to a butcher shop and they will literally give you free beef bones and buffalo bones and chicken bones, because they just don’t want them and they’ll give them to you for free and with that you can make a really nice bone broth.”

Peter went on tell us what Halle has for dinner: “Then for dinner, she really likes lamb so she’ll often have a lamb chop or her chef will make her a really nice ketogenic stew, that will have a lot of cauliflower and broccoli and other vegetables that are filling and some sort of lean grass fed protein in it. Another dinner she often has is ketogenic chill, which is made from a lot of veggies and ground grass fed beef. Her chef will leave out the beans because beans have a lot of carbohydrates, they have fiber, but they have a lot of carbs and in order to regulate her insulin because of her diabetes, Halle does keep her diet very low carbohydrate. It’s an amazing way to stay in great shape because she totally stops craving those things.”