Billie Eilish Gets Baby Bangs & Dyes Hair Jet Black In New Hair Makeover – Photo

Billie Eilish debuted brand new short front bangs & jet black hair when she showed off her new hair makeover on Instagram.

If there’s one thing for sure about Billie Eilish, 20, it is that she’s always switching up her hairstyle and that’s exactly what she did in her latest post. The singer debuted a new, jet black hue with super short front bangs with longer pieces on the sides.

Billie posted a selfie of herself on a plane showing off her new look. Not only was her new color jet black, but her bangs were super cool. They were extra short in the center of her forehead but turned into curtain bangs on the sides of her face.

Tons of fans rushed to the comments section to gush about her new look. One fan commented, “MY FAV HAIR COLOR,” “So gorgeous,” and one person even wrote, “BLACK HAIR ERA IS BACK.”

Meanwhile, just two weeks ago, Billie secretly had her hair dyed red for a week before she dyed it brown. She changes her hair color so often, we’re not even surprised anymore, and she always manages to perfectly pull off her hairstyles.

Billie’s new look was a total 180 from the platinum blonde hair she has been rocking these past few months. Just this summer, Billie shocked us yet again when she chopped off her long blonde hair for a much shorter cut that ended right below her jaw with shaggy front bangs.

Since then, Billie has grown out her hair a bit and before she went completely black, she slowly dyed her hair different shades of brown till she got the color she wanted.

Before her cut, she had shoulder-length blonde hair with layers and front bangs. She gave her hair an edgier look to it and it was shaggier than her previous ‘do.