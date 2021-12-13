Billie Eilish Bundles Up In Chilly Weather After Revealing She Would Have ‘Died’ Without COVID Vaccine

Billie Eilish looked comfortable in a matching hoodie and sweat pants set as well as an orange beanie hat when she arrived at JFK Airport in New York City.

Billie Eilish, 19, looked like she dressed for the New York City weather on Dec. 13! The singer showed off a black hoodie and black sweat pants when she arrived at JFK Airport and was holding a black puffer jacket over her arm. She also rocked a bright orange beanie and a black face mask as well as black and white Nike sneakers as she walked by cameras with a group of people.

Billie’s latest appearance comes after she wowed during her hosting and performing gig at Saturday Night Live this past weekend. In her opening monologue, she commented on her love of oversized clothes like the ones she wore during her airport outing.

“Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes. There was actually a good reason,” she explained while in front of the studio audience and wearing a white dress. “So it wasn’t just for comfort, or for style,” she continued. “This is hard to say for me, but the real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then is, I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R-rated movie.”

After getting a lot of laughs from her funny explanation, Billie went on to talk about her upcoming 20th birthday, which is Dec. 18. “Not only do I love Christmas, but my birthday is one week from today. I’m turning 20, or as the internet calls that middle-aged,” she joked. “But I’m actually really excited to get older because I am now just starting to understand who I actually am as a person. And the scary thing about growing up in the public eye is people just decide that everything you say and do and look like is who you are forever. It’s not fair. Would you want to be judged by the way you presented yourself when you were 16? Uh, no!”

In addition to making headlines with her clothes and SNL appearance, Billie did so when she told Howard Stern she “would have died” from COVID-19 if she hadn’t gotten vaccinated. “I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible. I still have side effects, I was sick for, like, two months almost,” she explained on Howard’s Sirius XM radio show. “I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine I’m fine. I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad … When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of Covid, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel fucking horrible.”