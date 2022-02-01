Shia LaBeouf Expecting First Child With Ex-Wife Mia Goth

Shia LaBeouf is reportedly expecting a child with his his ex-wife Mia Goth. Find out more details here about the parents-to-be.

Shia LaBeouf is expecting! The Transformers actor is reportedly going to be a parent with his ex-wife Mia Goth, per PEOPLE. On Jan. 28, Mia was spotted running errands around Pasadena, California wearing black leggings and a white sleeve long shirt, exposing the bottom part of her belly. The Emma actress paired the growing baby bump look with a pair of Birkenstocks and cute cat eye sunglasses. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Shia and Mia’s reps for comment.

Mia and Shia tied the knot in a wild Elvis themed Las Vegas ceremony in 2016, but then ended their partnership in 2018. Following their divorce, Shia began dating Robert Pattinson‘s former fiancée, musician FKA Twigs. The couple met while filming Shia’s movie Honey Boy earlier in 2018 but ended up calling it quits in May 2019. After the breakup, Twigs went on to file a lawsuit against Shia and accuse him of “relentless” abuse and sexual battery during their short relationship.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” Shia wrote in an email to the New York Times in response to the allegations. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Before Shia dated the musician, a friend of Mia’s told the Daily Mail that Mia also had issues with Shia’s “fiery” ways, telling her friends she “can’t take any more.” Their romance was definitely filled with tons of drama, hence leading to their divorce, but it looks as though they may have reconciled and are ready for new life — both literally and figuratively. Although they haven’t confirmed their rekindling their relationship with the public, they were photographed linking arms at Disneyland in June 2021. They were spotted riding the Big Thunder Mountain railroad ride and also reportedly visited the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area.

Shia and Mia initially met while filming Lars Von Trier‘s NC-17-rated drama, Nymphomaniac Vol. II. Mia then appeared in a music video Shia directed in 2014.