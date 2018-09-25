Shia LaBeouf Divorced: Splits From Mia Goth After He’s Romantically Linked To FKA Twigs

Not only is Shia LaBeouf divorcing wife Mia Goth, he’s already found a new lady. Singer FKA Twigs says that ‘We’re very happy’ when it comes to her new beau.



Moving on! Actor Shia LaBeouf and wife Mia Goth married in a wild Elvis themed Las Vegas ceremony in 2016, but things are already over for the couple of six years. The pair is divorcing and Shia has already found new love with singer and Robert Pattinson‘s former fiancée FKA Twigs. The pair was photographed leaving her $1.4 London home on Sept. 25 to go on a grocery run. When the Daily Mail asked her for comment on the relationship, she told the publication through her home’s intercom that “We’re very happy, we’re having a nice time.”

The new couple met while filming Shia’s latest movie Honey Boy earlier in 2018. They’d been spotted together several times over the summer in London, but this is the first time that the 30-year-old — real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett — has confirmed that they are together. Shia, 32, is now moving to put his marriage to Mia behind him, but apparently there are no hard feelings. A source close to the actor and his 24-year-old Nymphomaniac co-star tells E! that “Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private.”

A report claims Mia couldn’t take any more of the controversial and occasionally troubled actor’s erratic behavior, especially when he prepared for new roles. A friend of Mia’s tells the Daily Mail that “Everybody in their circle knows that Mia and Shia are separating. She’s spending her time between London and New York while he’s currently in London.”

The pal continues, “Mia had been having some problems with Shia. It was a very crazy relationship and he is very fiery. She has told her friends that she can’t take any more. When he was preparing for a part, Mia would keep away from him and move out because his rehearsals were so intense.” The friend added that the London native has already bought a flat in Notting Hill and is planning to renovate it as she starts her new life without Shia.

Mia and Shia’s romance was filled with tons of drama. In 2015 the couple got into a heated argument in Tubingen, Germany that was caught on video of the two yelling at each other outside a hotel. “I don’t want to touch a woman, I don’t want to hit a woman, but I’m being pushed,” Shia was heard telling German man who intervened. He then accepted a ride to the airport from him and told the man “If I’d have stayed there, I would have killed her.”