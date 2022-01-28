See Pic

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Purple Bikini While Lounging By The Pool — Photo

Kourtney Kardashian
SplashNews.com
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
News Writer

If you’ve got it, flaunt it. Kourtney Kardashian did just that while sporting a sexy purple bikini during a sun bathing session that was documented on IG.

Kourtney Kardashian looked gorgeous while soaking up the sunshine in a new social media photo. The reality star, 42, laid comfortably on a chair outside and flaunted her skinny figure while rocking a two-piece purple bikini. Kourt rested one leg over the other to show off her sexy bod. She held part of her brunette hair up with both hands, while simultaneously giving a kissy face to the side. The businesswoman also rocked a pair of stylish brown sunglasses for the sunny snapshot.

The photo of Kourtney was posted to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 27) by her lifestyle blog Poosh. The caption read, “Jump rope, relax, repeat. Find the jump rope routine Kourt swears by at the link in our bio,” with the hashtags “pooshtheboundaries” and “#pooshthemoves.” Kourtney popped up in the comments section with a cute message. “Me on a jumprope break,” the mother of three wrote. 

Kourtney didn’t share the purple bikini pic to her own Instagram page, which is typically filled with images of her and fiancé Travis Barker. She got engaged to the Blink 182 rocker in October at the ritzy Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, CA, and they’ve been loving life ever since. When Kourtney says “I do,” she’ll become a stepmom to Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, who are Travis’ kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Of course, Kourt shares three kids — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian

Related Gallery

14 Celebs Lounging By The Pool Or At The Beach, Finding Their Zen In Photos

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are seen during fun packed afternoon in Miami. The love birds were seen kissing while taking a swim as Shawn Mendes his water, Manuel Mendes looked down from a restaurant. Shawn Mendes who has had a off day from his busy tour used the day to take his girlfriend Camila Cabello to the beach and some pool time in Miami for a fun filled day. Camila Cabello had a very revealing white bathing suit on .The two were seen getting close to each other during a cool down in the ocean. Shawn Mendes had some bruises on his back. Pictured: Camila Cabello,Shawn Mendes Ref: SPL5106599 290719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney Kardashian on a yacht in Sardinia enjoying the good weather on July 30, 2019. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL5106734 300719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Belgium Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights, No Switzerland Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Portofino, ITALY - American soul singer, John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen take a boat ride on their Italian adventure holiday in Portofino. The couple can be seen playing with their son Miles while relaxing in a jacuzzi upon the yacht. The family appeared to be in good spirits as they enjoyed their European getaway! Pictured: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen BACKGRID USA 2 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Although wedding plans for “Kravis” appear to be fairly up in the air, a source close to the Kardashian family previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the couple’s kids will be involved in the upcoming nuptials. “All of Kourtney’s children and both of Travis’s are going to be included in their wedding party,” the insider said, “as this is what they both want.” The source also said that Kourtney and Travis “are digging their blended family.”