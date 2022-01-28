Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Purple Bikini While Lounging By The Pool — Photo

If you’ve got it, flaunt it. Kourtney Kardashian did just that while sporting a sexy purple bikini during a sun bathing session that was documented on IG.

Kourtney Kardashian looked gorgeous while soaking up the sunshine in a new social media photo. The reality star, 42, laid comfortably on a chair outside and flaunted her skinny figure while rocking a two-piece purple bikini. Kourt rested one leg over the other to show off her sexy bod. She held part of her brunette hair up with both hands, while simultaneously giving a kissy face to the side. The businesswoman also rocked a pair of stylish brown sunglasses for the sunny snapshot.

The photo of Kourtney was posted to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 27) by her lifestyle blog Poosh. The caption read, “Jump rope, relax, repeat. Find the jump rope routine Kourt swears by at the link in our bio,” with the hashtags “pooshtheboundaries” and “#pooshthemoves.” Kourtney popped up in the comments section with a cute message. “Me on a jumprope break,” the mother of three wrote.

Kourtney didn’t share the purple bikini pic to her own Instagram page, which is typically filled with images of her and fiancé Travis Barker. She got engaged to the Blink 182 rocker in October at the ritzy Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, CA, and they’ve been loving life ever since. When Kourtney says “I do,” she’ll become a stepmom to Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, who are Travis’ kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Of course, Kourt shares three kids — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — with ex Scott Disick.

Although wedding plans for “Kravis” appear to be fairly up in the air, a source close to the Kardashian family previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the couple’s kids will be involved in the upcoming nuptials. “All of Kourtney’s children and both of Travis’s are going to be included in their wedding party,” the insider said, “as this is what they both want.” The source also said that Kourtney and Travis “are digging their blended family.”