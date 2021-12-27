See Pics

Gabrielle Union, 49, Slays In Purple Bikini While Lounging By The Pool: ‘Magic Hour’

Gabrielle Union took in the gorgeous sunset as she posed in a lavender colored swimsuit on Dec. 26.

Gabrielle Union is back with another gorgeous bikini look! The 49-year-old actress stunned in a light purple two piece as she took in a stunning sun set just a day after Christmas. “Magic Hour,” she wrote alongside a rainbow and unicorn emoji on Sunday, Dec. 26, adding a tag for brand Andrea Iyamah.

The uniquely designed bikini top included thicker sleeveless straps and a bustier style top that could also be worn as a crop top with jeans. The matching, high waisted bottom included similar draw string and ruched details. “[Bikini] by @andreaiyamah #SupportBlackDesigners,” she wrote in the caption, shouting out Nigerian fashion designer Dumebi Iyamah. Gabrielle was specifically wearing the line’s satin finish Menasa high rise bikini ($210) in the shade “Lilac” per the brand’s official website.

The Bring It On alum was perched on a pool edge for both photos, placing her hands down in front of her to show off her bright pink manicure. In the first snap, she gazed out at the postcard worthy sunset happening over the ocean to her left. In the next, she glanced back over her right shoulder, showing off her glowing skin with minimal makeup and braided hair style. The second image also revealed the gray colored bracelet around her waist.

While she didn’t tag her exact location, she cheekily added ‘Magic Island’ in reference to the sunset. Plenty of palm trees could be seen in the background, creating the perfect holiday vacation moment!

The photo got plenty of love in the comments, alongside the 170,000 likes. “Thats bikini is Hot!!!” one fan wrote. “Enjoy Queen… I Would So LOVE to be on an Island as beautiful as that,” and “I’m so in love with this photo” others gushed. Stylist Jason Bolden also showed some support with a heart eye emoji.